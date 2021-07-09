checkAd

Palayan Resources Denounces Promotional Activity

Lady Lake, FL, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Palayan Resources, Inc. (the “Company” or “Palayan”) (OTCMarkets: PLYN), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company, learned it was the subject of at least two “stock promotion” schemes  run between June 29th and July 1st 2021 by two independent stock promoters with no affiliation to the Company.

The Company emphatically denies it has taken any part in this scheme or any other stock promotion scheme. Management considers these unauthorized campaigns to be highly inflammatory, containing statements which may be false and inaccurate. The Company further affirms it is unaware of any payment or promise of payment either in cash or shares of the Company to anyone involved in any promotion scheme, other than what has been disclosed in the “Stock Promoters Disclosure Statement”.

The Company apologizes to all shareholders, potential investors, as well as others, for any inconvenience caused by this unsolicited stock promotion. Palayan Resources Inc. neither involves itself in nor condones such stock promotion schemes and reminds all investors to carefully consider all investments and to disregard any and all unauthorized information about Palayan Resources Inc. which has been disseminated, other than by the Company directly or its authorized representatives.

About Palayan Resources, Inc. 

Palayan Resources, Inc. is an emerging growth company. The Company will focus on pursuing acquisition opportunities that can benefit private companies through PLYN’s public status, acquiring revenue producing transactions. Headquartered in Lady Lake, FL, Palayan Resources is aiming to build a portfolio of companies that generate revenue and profitability.

For more information:

Contact us via:

info@palayanresourcesinc.com

Phone: (407) 536-9422

Cautionary Note to U.S. and Foreign Investors

Palayan Resources Inc., (PLYN) a public shell company that has its common stock trade on OTCMarkets under the symbol “PLYN”.  PLYN files information with OTCMarkets. The reports filed with OTCMarkets should be read by any potential investor prior to making an investment decision. The information filed with OTCMarkets is available at http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PLYN/quote.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications that may arise could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise For more information, please visit www.sec.gov. Source: Palayan Resources, Inc.





