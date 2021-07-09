Icelandair Group‘s Shareholders‘ Meeting on 23 July 2021 will be held electronically, cf. Article 4.6 of the Company‘s Articles of Association. Shareholders who intend to participate electronically in the meeting shall notify the Company with 3 days’ notice thereof and submit written questions regarding the agenda or documents to be presented at the meeting which they require answers to, cf. Article 4.4 of the Company‘s Articles of Association. Registration at the meeting takes place at [www.icelandairgroup.is/agm]. Registered participants will receive information via e-mail prior to the meeting on how to participate and cast their votes together with a link to a live stream of the meeting. The meeting will be live streamed from Hilton Reykjavik Nordica and will be open for physical attendance. Voting and other discussions will be electronic only.

Agenda:

A proposal to increase the Company’s share capital in relation to a subscription agreement made with Blue Issuer Designated Activity Company. A proposal to issue Warrants in relation to a subscription agreement made with Blue Issuer Designated Activity Company. Election of Board Member subject to approval of items 1 – 2.

Proposals:

A proposal to increase the Company’s share capital in relation to a subscription agreement made with Blue Issuer Designated Activity Company and affiliates

The Board of Directors of Icelandair Group hf. submits the following proposal, to increase the share capital of Icelandair Group by issuing new shares.

The proposal is as stated below:

“The shareholders‘ meeting of Icelandair Group hf. held on 23 July 2021, resolves to increase the Company‘s share capital of ISK 5,659,094,470, from ISK 28,437,660,653 to ISK 34,096,755,123, nominal value, by issuing new shares. According to an agreement to subscribe for shares dated 23 June 2021 Blue Issuer Designated Activity Company has subject to the provisions of the agreement, which include passing of the proposals submitted at this shareholders‘ meeting, agreed and accepted to subscribe for 5,659,094,470 shares in the Company at the price ISK 1.43 per share, which corresponds in total to ISK 8,092,505,092. The new shares will be of the same share class as other outstanding shares in the Company. The Shareholders waive their pre-emptive rights to the new shares. The new shares shall provide the associated right to the Company from the date of registration.”