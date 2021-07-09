Societe Generale shares and voting rights as of 30 June 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 09.07.2021, 18:09 | 10 | 0 | 0 09.07.2021, 18:09 |

Name of issuer: Société Générale S.A. – French public limited company (“SA”) with a share capital of 1,066,714,367.50 euros

Registered under nr.552 120 222 R.C.S. PARIS

Registered office: 29, Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations

Date Number of shares

composing current

share capital Total number of

voting rights 30th June 2021 853,371,494



Gross: 924,600,415



Attachment Societe Generale shares & voting rights as of 30 June 2021







