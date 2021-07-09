checkAd

i3 Energy PLC Announces Posting of Shareholder Circular & Options Issuance

Autor: Accesswire
09.07.2021   

Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the announcements made by the Company on 7 July 2021.

EASTLEIGH, HAMPSHIRE / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E) (TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, confirms that it has posted a circular to shareholders (the 'Circular'), including the notice of general meeting in connection with the Placing and Primary Bid Offer announced on 7 July 2021.

The general meeting (the 'General Meeting') will be held at the offices of W.H. Ireland Limited at 24 Martin Lane, London, EC4R 0DR, United Kingdom on 26 July 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (BST). The Company wishes to conduct the General Meeting in a way that limits the risk associated with the Coronavirus pandemic and complies with the law. In light of this, although shareholders (including their duly appointed proxies and/or corporate representatives) will be, subject to any changes to the rules which may arise after the publication of this Announcement, permitted to attend the General Meeting in person, shareholders will be discouraged from doing so.

The Company does not expect there to be any significant physical turnout by shareholders but it would help the Company's planning if shareholders who wished to attend physically could email i3energy@camarco.co.uk by no later than 11:00 a.m. (BST) on 22 July 2021 to confirm their wish to attend in order that the Company can be confident that the facilities proposed for the General Meeting will be able to accommodate attendance in accordance with appropriate COVID procedures.

The Company remains committed to encouraging shareholder engagement on the business of the General Meeting. As such, in addition to voting by proxy, Shareholders can submit questions to the Board in advance of the General Meeting by emailing such questions to i3energy@camarco.co.uk by no later than 11:00 a.m. (BST) on 22 July 2021. The Board will consider all questions received and provide a response to those that directly relate to the matters of the General Meeting. Answers to shareholders' questions will be posted on the Company's website at https://www.i3.energy/investor-relations/shareholder-faqs/ by 27 July 2021.

