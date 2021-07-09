checkAd

Bunge Completes Sale of 35 U.S. Grain Elevators

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.07.2021, 18:30  |  20   |   |   

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) announced today that is has completed the previously announced sale of 35 U.S. interior elevators to Zen-Noh Grain Corporation.

About Bunge

At Bunge (www.bunge.com, NYSE: BG), our purpose is to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world. With more than two centuries of experience, unmatched global scale and deeply rooted relationships, we work to put quality food on the table, increase sustainability where we operate, strengthen global food security, and help communities prosper. As the world’s leader in oilseed processing and a leading producer and supplier of specialty plant-based oils and fats, we value our partnerships with farmers to improve the productivity and environmental efficiency of agriculture across our value chains and to bring quality products from where they’re grown to where they’re consumed. At the same time, we collaborate with our customers to create and reimagine the future of food, developing tailored and innovative solutions to meet evolving dietary needs and trends in every part of the world. Our Company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and we have more than 23,000 dedicated employees working across more than 350 facilities located in more than 40 countries.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.bunge.com, in the "Investors" section. We may use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Bunge Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bunge Completes Sale of 35 U.S. Grain Elevators Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) announced today that is has completed the previously announced sale of 35 U.S. interior elevators to Zen-Noh Grain Corporation. About Bunge At Bunge (www.bunge.com, NYSE: BG), our purpose is to connect farmers to consumers …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
As Travel & Leisure Markets Begin to Recover, Europcar Mobility Group’s “Key’n Go” ...
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Garmin Ltd. schedules its second quarter 2021 earnings call
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Altria Reaches Agreement to Sell Its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Business
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...
Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
New Fortress Energy and Government of Sri Lanka Sign Agreement for LNG Terminal and Gas Supply to ...
BeiGene Announces the Approval in China of KYPROLIS (Carfilzomib) for Injection for Adult Patients ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Organigram to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on July 13, 2021
The Alkaline Water Company Reports Record Revenue of $46(USD) Million for Fiscal Year 2021
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.06.21
30.06.21