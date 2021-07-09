checkAd

Fly Play hf Market making agreement with Arion Bank hf. and Landsbankinn hf.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.07.2021, 18:31  |  24   |   |   

Fly Play hf. has entered into market making agreement with Arion Bank hf. for shares issued by Fly Play hf. listed on the Nasdaq OMX Iceland Stock Exchange.

According to the agreement, Arion Bank will submit bids and offers for the company's shares on all trading days in the trading system of the stock exchange. The amount of bids and offers shall be a minimum of ISK 200,000 nominal value. If Arion Bank's bids are accepted, Arion Bank shall submit another bid within 10 minutes of the last transaction. The maximum difference between bid and ask bids shall be 2.0% and the deviation from the last transaction price shall not exceed 3%. If Arion Bank trades in the company's shares for 800,000 shares with a nominal value or more in automatic pairing ("Automatch") within a trading day, the obligation to make a maximum difference between bids and offers within that day will be abolished.

Fly Play's agreement with Arion Bank takes effect from July 9, 2021 and is indefinite but can be terminated by each party with 14 days’ notice.

Additionally, Fly Play hf. entered into an agreement with Landsbankinn hf. on market making for shares issued by Fly Play listed on the Nasdaq OMX Iceland stock exchange.

Landsbankinn hf. undertakes as a market maker to submit daily bids and offers for the company's shares for a minimum of ISK 5,000,000. at market value. Bids and offers must be renewed as soon as possible, but always within 15 minutes of being accepted in full. The maximum net amount that Landsbankinn is obliged to buy or sell every day is ISK 10,000,000. calculated as the difference between accepted bids and offers via auto-match trading. When the net maximum amount of the day is reached, the market maker's obligation on the filled side lapses until the net amount is back under the daily maximum net obligation.

The maximum spread between bid and ask price will be volume weighted and determined by the 10-day volatility in the share price of Fly Play hf. as it appears in Bloomberg's Information System at any given time. If the 10-day volatility is less than or equal to 20% the maximum volume weighted spread is 1,5%, if the 10-day volatility is higher than 20% but lower than 35% then the maximum volume weighted spread is 2,5% and finally if the 10-day volatility is equal to or higher than 35% then the maximum volume weighted spread is 4%.

The agreement enters into force on 9 July 2021 and is indefinite but can be terminated by each party with 7 days' notice.

For further information, please contact Þóra Eggertsdóttir, CFO of Fly Play hf. phone +354 861 7777






0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fly Play hf Market making agreement with Arion Bank hf. and Landsbankinn hf. Fly Play hf. has entered into market making agreement with Arion Bank hf. for shares issued by Fly Play hf. listed on the Nasdaq OMX Iceland Stock Exchange. According to the agreement, Arion Bank will submit bids and offers for the company's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Studie: Mehr als die Hälfte der Weltbevölkerung nutzt bis 2025 mobile Geldbörsen
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Atlanticus Holdings Corporation Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Connection with ...
WHO guidelines now include Roche’s diagnostic tests in expanded effort to eliminate tuberculosis ...
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Whitestone REIT Re-Activates Growth Plan, Acquires Lakeside Market Shopping Center in Preston Road ...
Riot Blockchain Announces June Production and Operations Updates
Namaste Technologies Subsidiary CannMart Signs Master Distribution Agreement with Rapid Dose ...
Beyond Air Announces Participation at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in July 2021
Sentage Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus