EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy provider in Germany

- EQT Infrastructure intends to combine both companies to create a leading platform in an essential and fast-growing sub-sector in social infrastructure and healthcare

- Meine Radiologie and Blikk operate more than 65 radiology and radiotherapy locations in Germany – together they will form a leading radiology provider

- Following the closing, EQT Infrastructure will support the combined group's strive for medical excellence, expand its capabilities in adjacent specialties and drive its digital agenda to become a patient-centric and tech-enabled diagnostic imaging provider, with a high-quality service offering for its patients and partner physicians

STOCKHOLM, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that EQT Infrastructure has agreed to acquire Meine Radiologie Holding GmbH ("Meine Radiologie") from Triton Partners and Blikk Holding GmbH ("Blikk") from DBAG Fund VII, a private equity fund advised by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ("DBAG"). DBAG will remain a minority shareholder in the combined group given its experience supporting Blikk and high conviction in the long-term attractiveness of the sector. Terms and conditions of the transaction are not disclosed.

Meine Radiologie and Blikk were both founded in 2017 and have since then grown to become two highly reputable radiology players in Germany, together employing more than 1,300 people across 65 locations. Both companies are underpinned by long-lasting medical experience from their respective management teams and radiology practices.

Following the closing of the transactions, the combination of the two companies will create a leading radiology and radiotherapy platform in Germany. EQT Infrastructure is committed to supporting the long-term development and growth of the combined group and providing the necessary resources to accelerate investments in technology, innovation and talent in order to continue enhancing medical excellence, expanding capabilities in adjacent specialties and driving an ambitious digitalization agenda.

As a long-term investor with an industrial and responsible ownership approach, EQT Infrastructure will bring unique capabilities to the combined group in its next phase of development, drawing on EQT's experience in supporting some of Europe's leading healthcare companies. In doing so, EQT Infrastructure will aim to fulfil its purpose of making a positive impact and future-proofing companies through digital innovation and sustainable growth.