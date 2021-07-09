checkAd

EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy provider in Germany

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.07.2021, 18:36  |  27   |   |   

- Meine Radiologie and Blikk operate more than 65 radiology and radiotherapy locations in Germany – together they will form a leading radiology provider

- EQT Infrastructure intends to combine both companies to create a leading platform in an essential and fast-growing sub-sector in social infrastructure and healthcare

- Following the closing, EQT Infrastructure will support the combined group's strive for medical excellence, expand its capabilities in adjacent specialties and drive its digital agenda to become a patient-centric and tech-enabled diagnostic imaging provider, with a high-quality service offering for its patients and partner physicians

STOCKHOLM, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that EQT Infrastructure has agreed to acquire Meine Radiologie Holding GmbH ("Meine Radiologie") from Triton Partners and Blikk Holding GmbH ("Blikk") from DBAG Fund VII, a private equity fund advised by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ("DBAG"). DBAG will remain a minority shareholder in the combined group given its experience supporting Blikk and high conviction in the long-term attractiveness of the sector. Terms and conditions of the transaction are not disclosed.

Meine Radiologie and Blikk were both founded in 2017 and have since then grown to become two highly reputable radiology players in Germany, together employing more than 1,300 people across 65 locations. Both companies are underpinned by long-lasting medical experience from their respective management teams and radiology practices.

Following the closing of the transactions, the combination of the two companies will create a leading radiology and radiotherapy platform in Germany. EQT Infrastructure is committed to supporting the long-term development and growth of the combined group and providing the necessary resources to accelerate investments in technology, innovation and talent in order to continue enhancing medical excellence, expanding capabilities in adjacent specialties and driving an ambitious digitalization agenda.

As a long-term investor with an industrial and responsible ownership approach, EQT Infrastructure will bring unique capabilities to the combined group in its next phase of development, drawing on EQT's experience in supporting some of Europe's leading healthcare companies. In doing so, EQT Infrastructure will aim to fulfil its purpose of making a positive impact and future-proofing companies through digital innovation and sustainable growth.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy provider in Germany - Meine Radiologie and Blikk operate more than 65 radiology and radiotherapy locations in Germany – together they will form a leading radiology provider - EQT Infrastructure intends to combine both companies to create a leading platform in an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Communications & Power Industries Acquires TMD Technologies
IDEO appoints Detria Williamson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)
Vaniam Group LLC announces European and International expansion with addition of new global agency, ...
GA-ASI Announces Completion of First MQ-9A Block 5 for the Netherlands
The World's Best Bartender Has Been Crowned
Iranian Diaspora Organizes Historic Online Event in Support of Democracy and Justice in Iran
World's Most Advanced Autonomous Research Vehicle Completes Ocean Crossing from San Francisco to ...
Exclaimer Recognized as a Finalist of 2021 Microsoft Customer Experience Partner of the Year
The British Chose Mobile Betting in 2020 - Behaviour Survey + Infographics by Nostrabet
Johnson & Johnson Launches Network of Global Health Discovery Centers that Aim to Speed Up Science ...
Titel
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area