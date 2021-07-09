checkAd

Volkswagen Prolongs Diess Contract Until 2025

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Volkswagen new service contract for Chairman of the Board of Management Dr. Herbert Diess.Volkswagen says Diess will stay at the helm of the Volkswagen Group until October 2025Volkswagen says is well on the way to becoming the market …

  • (PLX AI) – Volkswagen new service contract for Chairman of the Board of Management Dr. Herbert Diess.
  • Volkswagen says Diess will stay at the helm of the Volkswagen Group until October 2025
  • Volkswagen says is well on the way to becoming the market leader in e-mobility and the main focus in the coming years will be on building up software expertise
  • A key role will be played by autonomous driving which, in conjunction with other software-driven mobility services, is expected to lead to the automotive market doubling in size in the next 10 years, VW says
