- 4,506 shares - €19,937,695.41 - Number of executions on buy side on semester : 2,276 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,687 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 151,158 shares for € 45,026,199.18 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 162,091 shares for € 48,558,424.33

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021:

It is reminded that, as of December 31, 2020, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

- 15,439 shares

- €16,452,064.40

- Number of executions on buy side on semester : 2,193

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,026

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 149,411 shares for € 38,932,888.59

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 136,973 shares for € 35,961,447.08

It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

- 14,000 shares

- €6,135,798.16

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 380,000+ employees, based in 83 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and over 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2020, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,732 million (US$6.5 billion, based on €1 = $1.14) and net profit of €324 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG index, the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index, the FTSE4Good index and the Solactive Europe Corporate Social Responsibility index (formerly Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 2,276 151,158 45,026,199.18 2,687 162,091 48,558,424.33 04/01/2021 - - - 89 5,171 1,433,039.23 05/01/2021 39 3,423 940,640.40 - - - 06/01/2021 90 5,600 1,504,160.00 - - - 07/01/2021 2 204 54,588.36 74 3,600 978,804.00 08/01/2021 19 1,596 424,855.20 22 1,400 378,000.00 11/01/2021 22 1,344 361,872.00 19 1,600 436,160.00 12/01/2021 7 600 161,760.00 42 1,800 489,600.00 13/01/2021 2 200 54,560.00 100 5,200 1,450,800.00 14/01/2021 - - - 17 1,800 510,552.00 15/01/2021 29 2,029 572,035.97 9 800 227,520.00 18/01/2021 2 200 56,520.00 22 2,000 569,600.00 19/01/2021 5 400 113,920.00 24 600 172,518.00 20/01/2021 - - - 34 2,000 575,440.00 21/01/2021 - - - 28 1,600 465,984.00 22/01/2021 24 1,400 405,636.00 - - - 25/01/2021 54 2,800 805,252.00 11 1,300 379,925.00 26/01/2021 61 3,200 913,024.00 8 600 172,680.00 27/01/2021 105 5,571 1,548,905.13 2 53 15,126.20 28/01/2021 94 5,000 1,357,200.00 10 1,000 272,600.00 29/01/2021 59 4,200 1,133,538.00 36 2,200 597,960.00 01/02/2021 - - - 111 5,200 1,432,704.00 02/02/2021 - - - 53 4,147 1,180,567.96 03/02/2021 31 2,400 681,384.00 15 600 173,880.00 04/02/2021 37 2,000 565,120.00 11 1,200 342,720.00 05/02/2021 11 1,000 282,800.00 11 1,049 299,027.94 08/02/2021 14 1,200 339,576.00 38 1,551 442,934.58 09/02/2021 7 415 116,772.70 43 2,600 740,038.00 10/02/2021 10 800 228,320.00 21 1,200 344,664.00 11/02/2021 - - - 58 3,400 982,668.00 12/02/2021 - - - 27 2,200 645,480.00 15/02/2021 18 800 234,720.00 11 800 237,000.00 16/02/2021 41 3,200 931,488.00 14 1,224 360,627.12 17/02/2021 56 3,800 1,091,930.00 5 431 124,231.44 18/02/2021 23 1,400 399,280.00 7 600 172,560.00 19/02/2021 10 1,000 284,240.00 31 2,200 630,124.00 22/02/2021 77 5,000 1,406,800.00 - - - 23/02/2021 61 4,200 1,152,480.00 6 1,000 275,050.00 24/02/2021 31 1,800 493,848.00 35 2,400 662,640.00 25/02/2021 2 27 7,354.80 36 1,200 331,464.00 26/02/2021 - - - 67 6,000 1,695,240.00 01/03/2021 11 1,000 292,200.00 43 2,437 722,862.94 02/03/2021 19 1,200 355,200.00 55 3,963 1,183,391.43 03/03/2021 10 600 179,400.00 36 2,600 786,240.00 04/03/2021 36 2,000 600,800.00 - - - 05/03/2021 39 2,400 717,840.00 - - - 08/03/2021 38 2,200 651,640.00 24 606 181,157.64 09/03/2021 22 1,400 415,184.00 48 3,594 1,080,356.40 10/03/2021 21 1,200 359,520.00 39 2,000 605,200.00 11/03/2021 - - - 50 2,600 793,598.00 12/03/2021 43 3,400 1,027,310.00 8 400 122,480.00 15/03/2021 15 600 180,918.00 19 1,700 515,236.00 16/03/2021 - - - 47 2,805 856,029.90 17/03/2021 28 2,032 617,768.64 5 395 121,739.00 18/03/2021 39 3,568 1,072,326.72 2 200 60,800.00 19/03/2021 1 200 59,880.00 17 1,600 482,880.00 22/03/2021 11 1,000 300,180.00 22 1,600 484,160.00 23/03/2021 9 1,000 302,200.00 35 1,800 550,800.00 24/03/2021 20 1,200 365,736.00 16 1,000 307,200.00 25/03/2021 17 400 121,560.00 30 2,600 797,680.00 26/03/2021 4 400 123,360.00 13 800 248,240.00 29/03/2021 - - - 41 2,200 688,358.00 30/03/2021 21 2,400 742,728.00 - - - 31/03/2021 - - - 27 1,600 497,408.00 01/04/2021 - - - 11 600 188,400.00 06/04/2021 12 1,200 375,204.00 14 600 189,840.00 07/04/2021 18 1,400 438,200.00 - - - 08/04/2021 - - - 55 2,000 636,900.00 14/04/2021 7 1,000 327,100.00 - - - 15/04/2021 8 400 130,720.00 - - - 20/04/2021 2 72 23,745.60 - - - 21/04/2021 18 1,328 436,287.84 - - - 22/04/2021 8 400 130,720.00 9 250 82,845.00 23/04/2021 6 850 280,389.50 1 15 4,951.50 26/04/2021 25 2,000 655,940.00 1 200 65,800.00 27/04/2021 30 1,800 580,842.00 24 800 259,680.00 28/04/2021 14 2,400 775,824.00 1 200 65,120.00 29/04/2021 12 1,000 321,400.00 6 800 259,040.00 30/04/2021 29 1,400 449,400.00 6 200 64,480.00 03/05/2021 5 400 128,240.00 49 2,400 776,232.00 04/05/2021 54 3,297 1,054,611.39 - - - 05/05/2021 - - - 34 2,400 773,280.00 06/05/2021 30 2,000 639,600.00 4 400 128,880.00 07/05/2021 - - - 30 2,400 771,360.00 10/05/2021 31 3,600 1,149,804.00 1 1 322.80 11/05/2021 79 4,600 1,438,604.00 - - - 12/05/2021 24 2,470 767,354.90 24 600 188,178.00 13/05/2021 39 1,581 486,615.99 24 1,800 557,604.00 14/05/2021 4 400 124,400.00 28 1,400 438,718.00 17/05/2021 4 210 65,767.80 32 2,000 630,880.00 18/05/2021 - - - 29 1,400 440,454.00 19/05/2021 78 3,790 1,174,445.20 3 200 62,160.00 20/05/2021 - - - 80 4,200 1,319,052.00 21/05/2021 - - - 9 600 191,280.00 24/05/2021 - - - 14 200 63,400.00 25/05/2021 - - - 18 2,000 635,600.00 26/05/2021 6 600 191,280.00 20 800 256,240.00 27/05/2021 32 3,000 947,790.00 - - - 28/05/2021 13 600 188,400.00 - - - 02/06/2021 37 1,800 565,002.00 7 400 126,400.00 03/06/2021 29 1,551 482,423.04 3 200 62,600.00 04/06/2021 8 600 186,240.00 16 1,000 311,800.00 07/06/2021 - - - 25 1,403 440,822.60 08/06/2021 3 200 62,720.00 24 1,597 504,013.20 09/06/2021 5 400 125,680.00 22 600 189,198.00 10/06/2021 20 1,800 563,040.00 15 200 62,960.00 11/06/2021 - - - 69 3,800 1,202,814.00 14/06/2021 - - - 26 1,800 577,728.00 15/06/2021 - - - 27 999 322,477.20 16/06/2021 12 1,000 320,800.00 1 200 64,400.00 17/06/2021 23 1,800 574,146.00 21 1,800 577,206.00 18/06/2021 - - - 25 2,025 657,537.75 21/06/2021 29 1,000 323,730.00 43 2,175 711,703.50 22/06/2021 7 800 261,440.00 27 2,200 723,800.00 23/06/2021 - - - 67 4,000 1,344,840.00 24/06/2021 - - - 18 1,000 341,680.00 29/06/2021 20 800 275,120.00 - - - 30/06/2021 48 2,600 892,840.00 - - -

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005388/en/