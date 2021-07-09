checkAd

Teleperformance  Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021:

- 4,506 shares
- €19,937,695.41
- Number of executions on buy side on semester : 2,276
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,687
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 151,158 shares for € 45,026,199.18
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 162,091 shares for € 48,558,424.33

It is reminded that, as of December 31, 2020, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

- 15,439 shares
- €16,452,064.40
- Number of executions on buy side on semester : 2,193
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,026
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 149,411 shares for € 38,932,888.59
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 136,973 shares for € 35,961,447.08

It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

- 14,000 shares
- €6,135,798.16

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 380,000+ employees, based in 83 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and over 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2020, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,732 million (US$6.5 billion, based on €1 = $1.14) and net profit of €324 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG index, the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index, the FTSE4Good index and the Solactive Europe Corporate Social Responsibility index (formerly Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

 

Buy Side

 

Sell Side

 

 

Number of
executions

Number of
shares

Traded volume in

EUR

 

Number of
executions

Number of
shares

Traded volume in

EUR

 

 

Total

2,276

151,158

45,026,199.18

 

2,687

162,091

48,558,424.33

04/01/2021

-

-

-

 

89

5,171

1,433,039.23

05/01/2021

39

3,423

940,640.40

 

-

-

-

06/01/2021

90

5,600

1,504,160.00

 

-

-

-

07/01/2021

2

204

54,588.36

 

74

3,600

978,804.00

08/01/2021

19

1,596

424,855.20

 

22

1,400

378,000.00

11/01/2021

22

1,344

361,872.00

 

19

1,600

436,160.00

12/01/2021

7

600

161,760.00

 

42

1,800

489,600.00

13/01/2021

2

200

54,560.00

 

100

5,200

1,450,800.00

 

14/01/2021

-

-

-

 

17

1,800

510,552.00

15/01/2021

29

2,029

572,035.97

 

9

800

227,520.00

18/01/2021

2

200

56,520.00

 

22

2,000

569,600.00

19/01/2021

5

400

113,920.00

 

24

600

172,518.00

20/01/2021

-

-

-

 

34

2,000

575,440.00

21/01/2021

-

-

-

 

28

1,600

465,984.00

22/01/2021

24

1,400

405,636.00

 

-

-

-

25/01/2021

54

2,800

805,252.00

 

11

1,300

379,925.00

 

26/01/2021

61

3,200

913,024.00

 

8

600

172,680.00

27/01/2021

105

5,571

1,548,905.13

 

2

53

15,126.20

28/01/2021

94

5,000

1,357,200.00

 

10

1,000

272,600.00

29/01/2021

59

4,200

1,133,538.00

 

36

2,200

597,960.00

01/02/2021

-

-

-

 

111

5,200

1,432,704.00

02/02/2021

-

-

-

 

53

4,147

1,180,567.96

03/02/2021

31

2,400

681,384.00

 

15

600

173,880.00

 

04/02/2021

37

2,000

565,120.00

 

11

1,200

342,720.00

05/02/2021

11

1,000

282,800.00

 

11

1,049

299,027.94

08/02/2021

14

1,200

339,576.00

 

38

1,551

442,934.58

09/02/2021

7

415

116,772.70

 

43

2,600

740,038.00

10/02/2021

10

800

228,320.00

 

21

1,200

344,664.00

 

11/02/2021

-

-

-

 

58

3,400

982,668.00

12/02/2021

-

-

-

 

27

2,200

645,480.00

15/02/2021

18

800

234,720.00

 

11

800

237,000.00

16/02/2021

41

3,200

931,488.00

 

14

1,224

360,627.12

 

17/02/2021

56

3,800

1,091,930.00

 

5

431

124,231.44

 

18/02/2021

23

1,400

399,280.00

 

7

600

172,560.00

 

19/02/2021

10

1,000

284,240.00

 

31

2,200

630,124.00

22/02/2021

77

5,000

1,406,800.00

 

-

-

-

23/02/2021

61

4,200

1,152,480.00

 

6

1,000

275,050.00

24/02/2021

31

1,800

493,848.00

 

35

2,400

662,640.00

25/02/2021

2

27

7,354.80

 

36

1,200

331,464.00

 

26/02/2021

-

-

-

 

67

6,000

1,695,240.00

01/03/2021

11

1,000

292,200.00

 

43

2,437

722,862.94

02/03/2021

19

1,200

355,200.00

 

55

3,963

1,183,391.43

03/03/2021

10

600

179,400.00

 

36

2,600

786,240.00

04/03/2021

36

2,000

600,800.00

 

-

-

-

 

05/03/2021

39

2,400

717,840.00

 

-

-

-

08/03/2021

38

2,200

651,640.00

 

24

606

181,157.64

09/03/2021

22

1,400

415,184.00

 

48

3,594

1,080,356.40

10/03/2021

21

1,200

359,520.00

 

39

2,000

605,200.00

11/03/2021

-

-

-

 

50

2,600

793,598.00

12/03/2021

43

3,400

1,027,310.00

 

8

400

122,480.00

15/03/2021

15

600

180,918.00

 

19

1,700

515,236.00

16/03/2021

-

-

-

 

47

2,805

856,029.90

17/03/2021

28

2,032

617,768.64

 

5

395

121,739.00

18/03/2021

39

3,568

1,072,326.72

 

2

200

60,800.00

19/03/2021

1

200

59,880.00

 

17

1,600

482,880.00

22/03/2021

11

1,000

300,180.00

 

22

1,600

484,160.00

23/03/2021

9

1,000

302,200.00

 

35

1,800

550,800.00

24/03/2021

20

1,200

365,736.00

 

16

1,000

307,200.00

25/03/2021

17

400

121,560.00

 

30

2,600

797,680.00

26/03/2021

4

400

123,360.00

 

13

800

248,240.00

29/03/2021

-

-

-

 

41

2,200

688,358.00

30/03/2021

21

2,400

742,728.00

 

-

-

-

31/03/2021

-

-

-

 

27

1,600

497,408.00

01/04/2021

-

-

-

 

11

600

188,400.00

06/04/2021

12

1,200

375,204.00

 

14

600

189,840.00

07/04/2021

18

1,400

438,200.00

 

-

-

-

08/04/2021

-

-

-

 

55

2,000

636,900.00

14/04/2021

7

1,000

327,100.00

 

-

-

-

15/04/2021

8

400

130,720.00

 

-

-

-

20/04/2021

2

72

23,745.60

 

-

-

-

21/04/2021

18

1,328

436,287.84

 

-

-

-

22/04/2021

8

400

130,720.00

 

9

250

82,845.00

23/04/2021

6

850

280,389.50

 

1

15

4,951.50

26/04/2021

25

2,000

655,940.00

 

1

200

65,800.00

27/04/2021

30

1,800

580,842.00

 

24

800

259,680.00

28/04/2021

14

2,400

775,824.00

 

1

200

65,120.00

29/04/2021

12

1,000

321,400.00

 

6

800

259,040.00

30/04/2021

29

1,400

449,400.00

 

6

200

64,480.00

03/05/2021

5

400

128,240.00

 

49

2,400

776,232.00

04/05/2021

54

3,297

1,054,611.39

 

-

-

-

05/05/2021

-

-

-

 

34

2,400

773,280.00

06/05/2021

30

2,000

639,600.00

 

4

400

128,880.00

07/05/2021

-

-

-

 

30

2,400

771,360.00

10/05/2021

31

3,600

1,149,804.00

 

1

1

322.80

11/05/2021

79

4,600

1,438,604.00

 

-

-

-

12/05/2021

24

2,470

767,354.90

 

24

600

188,178.00

13/05/2021

39

1,581

486,615.99

 

24

1,800

557,604.00

14/05/2021

4

400

124,400.00

 

28

1,400

438,718.00

17/05/2021

4

210

65,767.80

 

32

2,000

630,880.00

18/05/2021

-

-

-

 

29

1,400

440,454.00

19/05/2021

78

3,790

1,174,445.20

 

3

200

62,160.00

20/05/2021

-

-

-

 

80

4,200

1,319,052.00

21/05/2021

-

-

-

 

9

600

191,280.00

24/05/2021

-

-

-

 

14

200

63,400.00

25/05/2021

-

-

-

 

18

2,000

635,600.00

26/05/2021

6

600

191,280.00

 

20

800

256,240.00

27/05/2021

32

3,000

947,790.00

 

-

-

-

28/05/2021

13

600

188,400.00

 

-

-

-

02/06/2021

37

1,800

565,002.00

 

7

400

126,400.00

03/06/2021

29

1,551

482,423.04

 

3

200

62,600.00

04/06/2021

8

600

186,240.00

 

16

1,000

311,800.00

07/06/2021

-

-

-

 

25

1,403

440,822.60

08/06/2021

3

200

62,720.00

 

24

1,597

504,013.20

09/06/2021

5

400

125,680.00

 

22

600

189,198.00

10/06/2021

20

1,800

563,040.00

 

15

200

62,960.00

11/06/2021

-

-

-

 

69

3,800

1,202,814.00

14/06/2021

-

-

-

 

26

1,800

577,728.00

15/06/2021

-

-

-

 

27

999

322,477.20

16/06/2021

12

1,000

320,800.00

 

1

200

64,400.00

17/06/2021

23

1,800

574,146.00

 

21

1,800

577,206.00

18/06/2021

-

-

-

 

25

2,025

657,537.75

21/06/2021

29

1,000

323,730.00

 

43

2,175

711,703.50

22/06/2021

7

800

261,440.00

 

27

2,200

723,800.00

23/06/2021

-

-

-

 

67

4,000

1,344,840.00

24/06/2021

-

-

-

 

18

1,000

341,680.00

29/06/2021

20

800

275,120.00

 

-

-

-

30/06/2021

48

2,600

892,840.00

 

-

-

-

 

