Teleperformance Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement
Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021:
- 4,506 shares
- €19,937,695.41
- Number of executions on buy side on semester : 2,276
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,687
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 151,158 shares for € 45,026,199.18
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 162,091 shares for € 48,558,424.33
It is reminded that, as of December 31, 2020, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 15,439 shares
- €16,452,064.40
- Number of executions on buy side on semester : 2,193
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,026
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 149,411 shares for € 38,932,888.59
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 136,973 shares for € 35,961,447.08
It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 14,000 shares
- €6,135,798.16
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP
Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 380,000+ employees, based in 83 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and over 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2020, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,732 million (US$6.5 billion, based on €1 = $1.14) and net profit of €324 million.
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG index, the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index, the FTSE4Good index and the Solactive Europe Corporate Social Responsibility index (formerly Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index).
For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance
|
|
Buy Side
|
|
Sell Side
|
|
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Traded volume in
EUR
|
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Traded volume in
EUR
|
|
Total
|
2,276
|
151,158
|
45,026,199.18
|
|
2,687
|
162,091
|
48,558,424.33
|
04/01/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
89
|
5,171
|
1,433,039.23
|
05/01/2021
|
39
|
3,423
|
940,640.40
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
06/01/2021
|
90
|
5,600
|
1,504,160.00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
07/01/2021
|
2
|
204
|
54,588.36
|
|
74
|
3,600
|
978,804.00
|
08/01/2021
|
19
|
1,596
|
424,855.20
|
|
22
|
1,400
|
378,000.00
|
11/01/2021
|
22
|
1,344
|
361,872.00
|
|
19
|
1,600
|
436,160.00
|
12/01/2021
|
7
|
600
|
161,760.00
|
|
42
|
1,800
|
489,600.00
|
13/01/2021
|
2
|
200
|
54,560.00
|
|
100
|
5,200
|
1,450,800.00
|
14/01/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
17
|
1,800
|
510,552.00
|
15/01/2021
|
29
|
2,029
|
572,035.97
|
|
9
|
800
|
227,520.00
|
18/01/2021
|
2
|
200
|
56,520.00
|
|
22
|
2,000
|
569,600.00
|
19/01/2021
|
5
|
400
|
113,920.00
|
|
24
|
600
|
172,518.00
|
20/01/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
34
|
2,000
|
575,440.00
|
21/01/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
28
|
1,600
|
465,984.00
|
22/01/2021
|
24
|
1,400
|
405,636.00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
25/01/2021
|
54
|
2,800
|
805,252.00
|
|
11
|
1,300
|
379,925.00
|
26/01/2021
|
61
|
3,200
|
913,024.00
|
|
8
|
600
|
172,680.00
|
27/01/2021
|
105
|
5,571
|
1,548,905.13
|
|
2
|
53
|
15,126.20
|
28/01/2021
|
94
|
5,000
|
1,357,200.00
|
|
10
|
1,000
|
272,600.00
|
29/01/2021
|
59
|
4,200
|
1,133,538.00
|
|
36
|
2,200
|
597,960.00
|
01/02/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
111
|
5,200
|
1,432,704.00
|
02/02/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
53
|
4,147
|
1,180,567.96
|
03/02/2021
|
31
|
2,400
|
681,384.00
|
|
15
|
600
|
173,880.00
|
04/02/2021
|
37
|
2,000
|
565,120.00
|
|
11
|
1,200
|
342,720.00
|
05/02/2021
|
11
|
1,000
|
282,800.00
|
|
11
|
1,049
|
299,027.94
|
08/02/2021
|
14
|
1,200
|
339,576.00
|
|
38
|
1,551
|
442,934.58
|
09/02/2021
|
7
|
415
|
116,772.70
|
|
43
|
2,600
|
740,038.00
|
10/02/2021
|
10
|
800
|
228,320.00
|
|
21
|
1,200
|
344,664.00
|
11/02/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
58
|
3,400
|
982,668.00
|
12/02/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
27
|
2,200
|
645,480.00
|
15/02/2021
|
18
|
800
|
234,720.00
|
|
11
|
800
|
237,000.00
|
16/02/2021
|
41
|
3,200
|
931,488.00
|
|
14
|
1,224
|
360,627.12
|
17/02/2021
|
56
|
3,800
|
1,091,930.00
|
|
5
|
431
|
124,231.44
|
18/02/2021
|
23
|
1,400
|
399,280.00
|
|
7
|
600
|
172,560.00
|
19/02/2021
|
10
|
1,000
|
284,240.00
|
|
31
|
2,200
|
630,124.00
|
22/02/2021
|
77
|
5,000
|
1,406,800.00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
23/02/2021
|
61
|
4,200
|
1,152,480.00
|
|
6
|
1,000
|
275,050.00
|
24/02/2021
|
31
|
1,800
|
493,848.00
|
|
35
|
2,400
|
662,640.00
|
25/02/2021
|
2
|
27
|
7,354.80
|
|
36
|
1,200
|
331,464.00
|
26/02/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
67
|
6,000
|
1,695,240.00
|
01/03/2021
|
11
|
1,000
|
292,200.00
|
|
43
|
2,437
|
722,862.94
|
02/03/2021
|
19
|
1,200
|
355,200.00
|
|
55
|
3,963
|
1,183,391.43
|
03/03/2021
|
10
|
600
|
179,400.00
|
|
36
|
2,600
|
786,240.00
|
04/03/2021
|
36
|
2,000
|
600,800.00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
05/03/2021
|
39
|
2,400
|
717,840.00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
08/03/2021
|
38
|
2,200
|
651,640.00
|
|
24
|
606
|
181,157.64
|
09/03/2021
|
22
|
1,400
|
415,184.00
|
|
48
|
3,594
|
1,080,356.40
|
10/03/2021
|
21
|
1,200
|
359,520.00
|
|
39
|
2,000
|
605,200.00
|
11/03/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
50
|
2,600
|
793,598.00
|
12/03/2021
|
43
|
3,400
|
1,027,310.00
|
|
8
|
400
|
122,480.00
|
15/03/2021
|
15
|
600
|
180,918.00
|
|
19
|
1,700
|
515,236.00
|
16/03/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
47
|
2,805
|
856,029.90
|
17/03/2021
|
28
|
2,032
|
617,768.64
|
|
5
|
395
|
121,739.00
|
18/03/2021
|
39
|
3,568
|
1,072,326.72
|
|
2
|
200
|
60,800.00
|
19/03/2021
|
1
|
200
|
59,880.00
|
|
17
|
1,600
|
482,880.00
|
22/03/2021
|
11
|
1,000
|
300,180.00
|
|
22
|
1,600
|
484,160.00
|
23/03/2021
|
9
|
1,000
|
302,200.00
|
|
35
|
1,800
|
550,800.00
|
24/03/2021
|
20
|
1,200
|
365,736.00
|
|
16
|
1,000
|
307,200.00
|
25/03/2021
|
17
|
400
|
121,560.00
|
|
30
|
2,600
|
797,680.00
|
26/03/2021
|
4
|
400
|
123,360.00
|
|
13
|
800
|
248,240.00
|
29/03/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
41
|
2,200
|
688,358.00
|
30/03/2021
|
21
|
2,400
|
742,728.00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
31/03/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
27
|
1,600
|
497,408.00
|
01/04/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
11
|
600
|
188,400.00
|
06/04/2021
|
12
|
1,200
|
375,204.00
|
|
14
|
600
|
189,840.00
|
07/04/2021
|
18
|
1,400
|
438,200.00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
08/04/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
55
|
2,000
|
636,900.00
|
14/04/2021
|
7
|
1,000
|
327,100.00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15/04/2021
|
8
|
400
|
130,720.00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
20/04/2021
|
2
|
72
|
23,745.60
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
21/04/2021
|
18
|
1,328
|
436,287.84
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
22/04/2021
|
8
|
400
|
130,720.00
|
|
9
|
250
|
82,845.00
|
23/04/2021
|
6
|
850
|
280,389.50
|
|
1
|
15
|
4,951.50
|
26/04/2021
|
25
|
2,000
|
655,940.00
|
|
1
|
200
|
65,800.00
|
27/04/2021
|
30
|
1,800
|
580,842.00
|
|
24
|
800
|
259,680.00
|
28/04/2021
|
14
|
2,400
|
775,824.00
|
|
1
|
200
|
65,120.00
|
29/04/2021
|
12
|
1,000
|
321,400.00
|
|
6
|
800
|
259,040.00
|
30/04/2021
|
29
|
1,400
|
449,400.00
|
|
6
|
200
|
64,480.00
|
03/05/2021
|
5
|
400
|
128,240.00
|
|
49
|
2,400
|
776,232.00
|
04/05/2021
|
54
|
3,297
|
1,054,611.39
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
05/05/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
34
|
2,400
|
773,280.00
|
06/05/2021
|
30
|
2,000
|
639,600.00
|
|
4
|
400
|
128,880.00
|
07/05/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
30
|
2,400
|
771,360.00
|
10/05/2021
|
31
|
3,600
|
1,149,804.00
|
|
1
|
1
|
322.80
|
11/05/2021
|
79
|
4,600
|
1,438,604.00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12/05/2021
|
24
|
2,470
|
767,354.90
|
|
24
|
600
|
188,178.00
|
13/05/2021
|
39
|
1,581
|
486,615.99
|
|
24
|
1,800
|
557,604.00
|
14/05/2021
|
4
|
400
|
124,400.00
|
|
28
|
1,400
|
438,718.00
|
17/05/2021
|
4
|
210
|
65,767.80
|
|
32
|
2,000
|
630,880.00
|
18/05/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
29
|
1,400
|
440,454.00
|
19/05/2021
|
78
|
3,790
|
1,174,445.20
|
|
3
|
200
|
62,160.00
|
20/05/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
80
|
4,200
|
1,319,052.00
|
21/05/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
9
|
600
|
191,280.00
|
24/05/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
14
|
200
|
63,400.00
|
25/05/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
18
|
2,000
|
635,600.00
|
26/05/2021
|
6
|
600
|
191,280.00
|
|
20
|
800
|
256,240.00
|
27/05/2021
|
32
|
3,000
|
947,790.00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
28/05/2021
|
13
|
600
|
188,400.00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
02/06/2021
|
37
|
1,800
|
565,002.00
|
|
7
|
400
|
126,400.00
|
03/06/2021
|
29
|
1,551
|
482,423.04
|
|
3
|
200
|
62,600.00
|
04/06/2021
|
8
|
600
|
186,240.00
|
|
16
|
1,000
|
311,800.00
|
07/06/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
25
|
1,403
|
440,822.60
|
08/06/2021
|
3
|
200
|
62,720.00
|
|
24
|
1,597
|
504,013.20
|
09/06/2021
|
5
|
400
|
125,680.00
|
|
22
|
600
|
189,198.00
|
10/06/2021
|
20
|
1,800
|
563,040.00
|
|
15
|
200
|
62,960.00
|
11/06/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
69
|
3,800
|
1,202,814.00
|
14/06/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
26
|
1,800
|
577,728.00
|
15/06/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
27
|
999
|
322,477.20
|
16/06/2021
|
12
|
1,000
|
320,800.00
|
|
1
|
200
|
64,400.00
|
17/06/2021
|
23
|
1,800
|
574,146.00
|
|
21
|
1,800
|
577,206.00
|
18/06/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
25
|
2,025
|
657,537.75
|
21/06/2021
|
29
|
1,000
|
323,730.00
|
|
43
|
2,175
|
711,703.50
|
22/06/2021
|
7
|
800
|
261,440.00
|
|
27
|
2,200
|
723,800.00
|
23/06/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
67
|
4,000
|
1,344,840.00
|
24/06/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
18
|
1,000
|
341,680.00
|
29/06/2021
|
20
|
800
|
275,120.00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
30/06/2021
|
48
|
2,600
|
892,840.00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
