Die Vonovia SE hat am 9. Juli 2021 die nachfolgende Mitteilung gemäß § 43 WpHG erhalten:
Notification under section 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)
The Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway, having its registered office in Oslo, Norway, exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Vonovia SE on 24 June 2021 through an
indirect holding. The holding of 10.12% of the voting rights (58,210,215 voting rights) held directly by Norges Bank, also having its registered office in Oslo, Norway, is a qualifying holding
pursuant to Section 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG).
The Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway and Norges Bank notify of the following:
* The investment is aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and at generating a trading profit.
* We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by means of a purchase or other means. Because our intention is to gain maximum return, we may also sell shares.
* We have no specific intention to influence the composition of the issuer's administrative, management or supervisory bodies but may do so through the continued exercise of our right to vote at
the company's annual general meeting, and any special general meetings should they be called.
* We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's capital structure, in particular with respect to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy. However, we might
vote on such topics when exercising our right to vote.
* The acquisition of voting rights was financed with own funds (100%).
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Deutschland
Internet: www.vonovia.de
