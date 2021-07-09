Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Sale of investment in blikk

Exit of another MBO in one of the new growth sectors

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ("DBAG") has successfully concluded its investment in blikk, a radiology group, by selling its shares in blikk Holding GmbH ("blikk") to EQT Infrastructure V, a fund managed by EQT, a global investment organisation. The fund is long-term oriented and focused on the industry-specific and operational development of companies. The stakes held by DBAG Fund VII (advised by DBAG) and by blikk's management will also be sold. Corresponding agreements were signed today. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price or contractual details. As DBAG and DBAG Fund VII continue to see good development opportunities for blikk, they will use a significant part of the proceeds for a re-investment of up to 15 per cent, with approximately up to three percentage points attributable to DBAG. The transaction is expected to close in the current quarter, subject to customary regulatory approvals.The disposal proceeds realised by DBAG markedly exceed the valuation of the investment in DBAG's most recent interim financial statements in accordance with IFRS (as at 31 March 2021). The additional, unexpected value contribution of approximately 26 million euros will increase net asset value of Private Equity Investments as well as net income.This value contribution was not included in the forecast for net asset value of Private Equity Investments as at 30 September 2021 and consolidated net income for the 2020/2021 financial year, as most recently affirmed on 12 May 2021. DBAG's most recent forecast for net asset value as at 30 September 2021 was in a range of 450 to 505 million euros, excluding the net proceeds from the capital increase; net income for the financial year 2020/2021 was projected in a range between 70 and 80 million euros. DBAG is currently in the process of compiling its quarterly statement as at 30 June 2021, which will incorporate the unplanned value contribution from the transaction. Both indicators referred to above may be subject to further positive or negative effects from the valuation of the remaining portfolio companies as at the reporting date of 30 June 2021, as well as to other insights gained during preparation of the quarterly statement.