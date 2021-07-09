checkAd

DGAP-News Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Sale of investment in blikk

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.07.2021, 18:45  |  11   |   |   

DGAP-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Investment
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Sale of investment in blikk

09.07.2021 / 18:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
PRESS RELEASE

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Sale of investment in blikk
  • Exit of another MBO in one of the new growth sectors
  • One of the leading providers of radiology services in Germany
  • Additional, unexpected value contribution of approximately 26 million euros
  • Further value contributions expected from re-investment
Frankfurt/Main, 9 July 2021. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ("DBAG") has successfully concluded its investment in blikk, a radiology group, by selling its shares in blikk Holding GmbH ("blikk") to EQT Infrastructure V, a fund managed by EQT, a global investment organisation. The fund is long-term oriented and focused on the industry-specific and operational development of companies. The stakes held by DBAG Fund VII (advised by DBAG) and by blikk's management will also be sold. Corresponding agreements were signed today. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price or contractual details. As DBAG and DBAG Fund VII continue to see good development opportunities for blikk, they will use a significant part of the proceeds for a re-investment of up to 15 per cent, with approximately up to three percentage points attributable to DBAG. The transaction is expected to close in the current quarter, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

The disposal proceeds realised by DBAG markedly exceed the valuation of the investment in DBAG's most recent interim financial statements in accordance with IFRS (as at 31 March 2021). The additional, unexpected value contribution of approximately 26 million euros will increase net asset value of Private Equity Investments as well as net income.

This value contribution was not included in the forecast for net asset value of Private Equity Investments as at 30 September 2021 and consolidated net income for the 2020/2021 financial year, as most recently affirmed on 12 May 2021. DBAG's most recent forecast for net asset value as at 30 September 2021 was in a range of 450 to 505 million euros, excluding the net proceeds from the capital increase; net income for the financial year 2020/2021 was projected in a range between 70 and 80 million euros. DBAG is currently in the process of compiling its quarterly statement as at 30 June 2021, which will incorporate the unplanned value contribution from the transaction. Both indicators referred to above may be subject to further positive or negative effects from the valuation of the remaining portfolio companies as at the reporting date of 30 June 2021, as well as to other insights gained during preparation of the quarterly statement.
Seite 1 von 4
Dt. Beteiligungs AG Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Sale of investment in blikk DGAP-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Investment Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Sale of investment in blikk 09.07.2021 / 18:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASEDeutsche …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Mandatory takeover and delisting offer on Fyber shares published
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF-Gruppe legt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 vor und erhöht Ausblick für ...
DGAP-News: GRAND CITY PROPERTIES PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND SUBSCRIPTION RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Delay of the transaction with Convergenta Invest GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Voltabox-Ergebnis 2020 durch Materialaufwendungen für Alt-Technologien belastet - Zukünftig ...
DGAP-News: Voltabox to Focus on Industrial Business in Europe in the Future
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Verzögerung der Transaktion mit der Convergenta Invest GmbH
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals erhält positive Explorationsresultate und bereitet Erweiterung der ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:45 Uhr
18:45 Uhr
18:05 Uhr
18:05 Uhr
18:05 Uhr