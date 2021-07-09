checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.07.2021 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Gutschlag

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Rohstoff AG

b) LEI
529900NNSQCX28FWBW79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Options on Deutsche Rohstoff AG shares (ISIN DE000A0XYG76) under the 2018 stock option plan.

b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance and allocation of 25,000 stock options. Transactions under the Stock Option Plan 2018. Details on the Stock Option Plan 2018 can be found in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2018 published in the Federal Gazette on 29 May 2018.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.rohstoff.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69524  09.07.2021 



Disclaimer

