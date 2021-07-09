

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.07.2021 / 19:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Thomas Last name(s): Gutschlag

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

b) LEI

529900NNSQCX28FWBW79

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description: Options on Deutsche Rohstoff AG shares (ISIN DE000A0XYG76) under the 2018 stock option plan.

b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance and allocation of 25,000 stock options. Transactions under the Stock Option Plan 2018. Details on the Stock Option Plan 2018 can be found in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2018 published in the Federal Gazette on 29 May 2018. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2021-07-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

09.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

