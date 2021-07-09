NuStar Energy L.P. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on August 5, 2021

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the second quarter 2021 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll-free 844/889-7787, reservation passcode 5176327. International callers may access the conference call by dialing 661/378-9931, reservation passcode 5176327. The partnership intends to have a playback available following the conference call, which may be accessed by dialing toll-free 855/859-2056, reservation passcode 5176327. International callers may access the playback by dialing 404/537-3406, reservation passcode 5176327.

Persons interested in listening to the live presentation or a replay via the internet may access the presentation directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8d35675z or by logging on to NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.