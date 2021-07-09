checkAd

VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO & RETAILIGENT CREATE JOINT VENTURE FOR INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL IN-STORE MEDIA NETWORK

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.07.2021, 19:15  |  52   |   |   

Tech Mahindra to Manage Installation Rollout Services for VSBLTY/Intel Hardware & Software

Philadelphia, PA, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, along with Mexico’s Grupo Modelo (“Modelo”) (part of the AB InBev family of companies) and Retailigent Media today announced the signing of a Definitive Agreement to create a joint venture to install and manage an international in-store media network in Modelorama stores and independent neighborhood bodegas in Mexico and across Latin America as previously disclosed on March 15.

Active deployment is already underway in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador with 5000 locations to be installed by the end of 2021. Importantly, the international advertising network also will provide for the integration of store traffic and analytics, coupled with sales and security data, powered by Intel NUC, VSBLTY artificial intelligence and Intel vPro Platform for remote management. Tech Mahindra will provide infrastructure procurement and logistical services as part of its installation responsibilities. The company will also be responsible for network monitoring and management, as well as for remote support and on-site troubleshooting.

VSBLTY will be supplying its proprietary software for analytics, security, and visual display. VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “This leading-edge technology will enable the integration of store traffic and demographics with sales and other data that will help the stores in this first-of-its-kind network optimize their businesses in totally new ways.” Hutton also stated,” The three firms are equal partners in this exciting joint venture, and VSBLTY will earn revenue in two ways. VSBLTY will receive licensing fees for the proprietary software that will be leveraged by the joint venture, and—most significantly—VSBLTY will share in one-third of the annual operating profits from advertising revenue.

Pedro Garavito, Vice President of Technology & Transformation, Middle Americas, said, “We are excited to be working strategically with internationally recognized partners to accelerate the adoption of advanced technology and to create highly innovative intellectual property that will significantly transform retail and be exceedingly valuable to our clients and brand partners.

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x231

cathy@chfir.com

 

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877 

lrosanio@vsblty.net

About VSBLTY (vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About Grupo Modelo (gmodelo.mx)

Founded in 1925, Grupo Modelo is the leader in the production, distribution, and sale of beer in Mexico and since 2013 part of the world’s largest brewing group, Anheuser-Busch InBev. The firm has 17 national brands, including Corona, and imports seven additional brands. Grupo Modelo operates 10 breweries in Mexico and has more than 32,000 employees.

CONTACT: Fernando Morales, +52 55 5174 9000 x55067

fernando.moralesa@gmodelo.com.mx

About Retailigent Media (retailigentmedia.com)

VSBLTY partners with Retailigent Media that has been a pioneer throughout Latin America in making
smart deployments at retail with digital displays and analytics. Retailigent Media also provides OOH traffic measurements and predictive advertising triggered by gender and age. The firm is helping retailers and cities improve their security with VSBLTY’s Vector Face Recognition and Alerts.

CONTACT: Rodrigo Velasco, +52 1 55 9196 7427  

rvelasco@retailigentmedia.com

 

  

CONTACT: LINDA ROSANIO
VSBLTY, INC
609-472-0877
LROSANIO@VSBLTY.NET




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO & RETAILIGENT CREATE JOINT VENTURE FOR INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL IN-STORE MEDIA NETWORK Tech Mahindra to Manage Installation Rollout Services for VSBLTY/Intel Hardware & SoftwarePhiladelphia, PA, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Studie: Mehr als die Hälfte der Weltbevölkerung nutzt bis 2025 mobile Geldbörsen
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Atlanticus Holdings Corporation Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Connection with ...
WHO guidelines now include Roche’s diagnostic tests in expanded effort to eliminate tuberculosis ...
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Whitestone REIT Re-Activates Growth Plan, Acquires Lakeside Market Shopping Center in Preston Road ...
Riot Blockchain Announces June Production and Operations Updates
Namaste Technologies Subsidiary CannMart Signs Master Distribution Agreement with Rapid Dose ...
Beyond Air Announces Participation at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in July 2021
Sentage Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus