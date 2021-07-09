checkAd

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.07.2021   

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming September 7, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired DiDi Global Inc. (“DiDi” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DIDI): (a) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s June 2021 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or (b) securities between June 30, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your DiDi investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/didi-global-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

DiDi purports to be the world’s largest mobility technology platform. The Company claims to be the “go-to brand in China for shared mobility,” offering a range of services including ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, and hitch.

On or about June 30, 2021, DiDi sold about 316.8 million ADSs in its IPO for $14 per share, raising nearly $4.5 billion in new capital.

On July 2, 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”) stated that it had launched an investigation into DiDi to protect national security and the public interest. It also reported that it had asked DiDi to stop new user registrations during the course of the investigation.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.87, or approximately 5.3%, to close at $15.53 per share on July 2, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, DiDi reported that the CAC ordered smartphone app stores to stop offering the “DiDi Chuxing” app because it “collect[ed] personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations.” Though users who previously downloaded the app could continue to use it, DiDi stated that “the app takedown may have an adverse impact on its revenue in China.”

