Klarna acquires HERO to bring best of in-store experience to social shopping for its 90m consumers

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, a leading global retail bank, payments and shopping service, today announces the acquisition of HERO, a social shopping platform designed to provide consumers with inspiration, advice and immediately shoppable content produced directly from retailers' physical stores. 

Klarna will introduce HERO to its 250,000 retail partners, allowing their in-store teams to become content creators instantly, offering reviews, real-time advice and richer, more engaging and informative content around products to bring the best of in-store shopping to the online experience for consumers. 

HERO, based in London and New York, was founded in 2015 to create a more personal and convenient way to shop that reflects how consumers interact today, bringing the concept of in-person customer service to e-commerce. HERO's client roster now includes global brands such as Levi, rag & bone, Chloé, Harvey Nichols and shares a number of retail partners with Klarna's existing network such as Nike and JD Sports. All 100+ HERO employees will join Klarna. 

Consumers are embracing social commerce, with US retail sales expected to reach $84 billion by 20241, 15% of total estimated US e-commerce volumes2. Social shopping is most popular with Millennials, but is gaining popularity across demographics, with an estimated 28% of the US population expected to be social shoppers by 20223

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Klarna commented: "Immersive shopping experiences are now expected by consumers when shopping online and forward-thinking brands want to provide consumers with a rich, interactive way to shop for their products. With HERO we share an ambition to elevate the shopping experience through the convergence of online and in-store shopping experiences, supporting retailers to inform and engage consumers in new  ways. We see a huge opportunity to leverage HERO's existing platform and expertise to allow in-store retail professionals to become global brand ambassadors. This will unlock  growth for retailers by creating a new hybrid shopping experience that enables consumers to make informed purchasing decisions as part of an engaging and personalised shopping journey."

