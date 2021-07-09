Stats Perform announces extension of Official Data Partnership with ECB

LONDON and CHICAGO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI, has announced an extension of its partnership with The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The new four-year deal will see Stats Perform exclusively collect and manage Opta data for all home England International cricket (men and women), LV= Insurance County Championship, Royal London One-Day Cup, Vitality T20 Blast, the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy and the Charlotte Edwards Cup as well as the inaugural The Hundred (men's and women's) competition.

Stats Perform's Opta data will support the ECB and their partners in creating unique experiences for their audiences across a variety of digital platforms including and sponsors. It will ensure the ECB's media and technology partners covering the competitions are provided with the highest quality data to bring every match to life for fans around the world.

Detailed data will be delivered through an extensive range of Opta data feeds, which will power the match centre on the official ECB website and app, with the data also being used for automated video clipping and highlight production. Opta data and Stats Perform's highly visual, easily customisable widgets providing data-powered solutions will also be utilised by the First-Class Counties for their own digital platforms.

Stats Perform will continue to bring rich data insights and storytelling to enhance the way cricket is understood and experienced, with Opta data powering various outputs on the official website and app for The Hundred this summer.

The ECB's national team coaches, analysts and performance staff, working across men's and women's teams, will also have access to Stats Perform's ProVision tool to assist with their ongoing monitoring of players, to inform selection and opposition analysis.

Powered by Opta data, ProVision provides an online platform for detailed data-driven analysis across both red ball and white ball formats. The platform is designed to meet the specific needs of teams through the application of interactive graphics, charts, and visualisations, integrated with match footage.

As part of the agreement, ProVision will also be available to backroom staff working across all eighteen first class counties and women's domestic teams, as well as within every team participating in this year's inaugural edition of The Hundred.