checkAd

Stats Perform announces extension of Official Data Partnership with ECB

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.07.2021, 20:03  |  24   |   |   

Deal Gives Stats Perform Exclusive Rights to Collect and Distribute Match Data to Media and Technology Partners

LONDON and CHICAGO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI, has announced an extension of its partnership with The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The new four-year deal will see Stats Perform exclusively collect and manage Opta data for all home England International cricket (men and women), LV= Insurance County Championship, Royal London One-Day Cup, Vitality T20 Blast, the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy and the Charlotte Edwards Cup as well as the inaugural The Hundred (men's and women's) competition.

STATS PERFORM

Stats Perform's Opta data will support the ECB and their partners in creating unique experiences for their audiences across a variety of digital platforms including and sponsors. It will ensure the ECB's media and technology partners covering the competitions are provided with the highest quality data to bring every match to life for fans around the world.

Detailed data will be delivered through an extensive range of Opta data feeds, which will power the match centre on the official ECB website and app, with the data also being used for automated video clipping and highlight production. Opta data and Stats Perform's highly visual, easily customisable widgets providing data-powered solutions will also be utilised by the First-Class Counties for their own digital platforms.

Stats Perform will continue to bring rich data insights and storytelling to enhance the way cricket is understood and experienced, with Opta data powering various outputs on the official website and app for The Hundred this summer.

The ECB's national team coaches, analysts and performance staff, working across men's and women's teams, will also have access to Stats Perform's ProVision tool to assist with their ongoing monitoring of players, to inform selection and opposition analysis.

Powered by Opta data, ProVision provides an online platform for detailed data-driven analysis across both red ball and white ball formats. The platform is designed to meet the specific needs of teams through the application of interactive graphics, charts, and visualisations, integrated with match footage.

As part of the agreement, ProVision will also be available to backroom staff working across all eighteen first class counties and women's domestic teams, as well as within every team participating in this year's inaugural edition of The Hundred.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stats Perform announces extension of Official Data Partnership with ECB Deal Gives Stats Perform Exclusive Rights to Collect and Distribute Match Data to Media and Technology Partners LONDON and CHICAGO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI, has announced an extension of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Communications & Power Industries Acquires TMD Technologies
IDEO appoints Detria Williamson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)
Vaniam Group LLC announces European and International expansion with addition of new global agency, ...
GA-ASI Announces Completion of First MQ-9A Block 5 for the Netherlands
The World's Best Bartender Has Been Crowned
Johnson & Johnson Launches Network of Global Health Discovery Centers that Aim to Speed Up Science ...
Iranian Diaspora Organizes Historic Online Event in Support of Democracy and Justice in Iran
World's Most Advanced Autonomous Research Vehicle Completes Ocean Crossing from San Francisco to ...
Exclaimer Recognized as a Finalist of 2021 Microsoft Customer Experience Partner of the Year
Titel
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area