55 North Mining Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing of up to $500,000

The flow-through financing will consist of up to 5,000,000 units ("FT Units") priced at $0.10 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF) (" 55 North " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it plans to raise up to $500,000 in a non-brokered flow-through private placement financing.

All common shares issued in connection with the financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance. The Company will pay a finder's fee, to eligible finders, equal to 7% of the gross amount of the subscription, and compensation warrants equal to 7% of the aggregate number of shares. Each compensation warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance.

The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used for expenditures which qualify as Canadian Exploration Expenses ("CEE") within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and will be incurred no later than December 31, 2022 on properties situated in the Province of Manitoba. The Company will renounce such CEE expenditures with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2021.

About 55 North Inc.

55 North Mining Inc. is an exploration and development company advancing its high-grade Last Hope Gold Project located near Lynn Lake in Manitoba, Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Bruce Reid

Chief Executive Officer, Director

55 North Mining Inc.

br@55northmining.com

