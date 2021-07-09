checkAd

55 North Mining Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing of up to $500,000

Autor: Accesswire
09.07.2021, 20:00  |  24   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to raise up to $500,000 in a non-brokered flow-through private placement financing.The flow-through financing …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to raise up to $500,000 in a non-brokered flow-through private placement financing.

The flow-through financing will consist of up to 5,000,000 units ("FT Units") priced at $0.10 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance.

All common shares issued in connection with the financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance. The Company will pay a finder's fee, to eligible finders, equal to 7% of the gross amount of the subscription, and compensation warrants equal to 7% of the aggregate number of shares. Each compensation warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance.

The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used for expenditures which qualify as Canadian Exploration Expenses ("CEE") within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and will be incurred no later than December 31, 2022 on properties situated in the Province of Manitoba. The Company will renounce such CEE expenditures with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2021.

About 55 North Inc.

55 North Mining Inc. is an exploration and development company advancing its high-grade Last Hope Gold Project located near Lynn Lake in Manitoba, Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Bruce Reid
Chief Executive Officer, Director
55 North Mining Inc.
br@55northmining.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of 55 North contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: 55 North Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654951/55-North-Mining-Inc-Announces-Privat ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

55 North Mining Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing of up to $500,000 TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to raise up to $500,000 in a non-brokered flow-through private placement financing.The flow-through financing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Angle PLC Announces Harvesting CTCs from Brain Metastasis Patients
BK Technologies Names General Payne Chairman
Celcuity to Participate in the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference
Luxury Senior Living Development Wellness Suites Deploys Cloud DX Connected Health Kit as Part of a ...
Gold Resource Corporation to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2021 Financial and Operating ...
USA Truck to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 29, 2021
i3 Energy PLC Announces Posting of Shareholder Circular & Options Issuance
Universal Copper Closes Private Placement for $1,437,000
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
Halberd Corporation CEO Letter
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...