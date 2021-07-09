checkAd

Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Bayer says U.S. FDA approves finerenone for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes.Finerenone is the first non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) antagonist to demonstrate …

  • (PLX AI) – Bayer says U.S. FDA approves finerenone for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes.
  • Finerenone is the first non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) antagonist to demonstrate positive kidney and cardiovascular outcomes in patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes, Bayer says
  • Despite guideline-directed therapies, many patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D) still progress to loss of kidney function and are at high risk for cardiovascular events: Bayer
  • By blocking MR overactivation, a key driver of CKD progression, finerenone works on a pathway largely unaddressed by existing treatments for CKD in T2D, Bayer says
  • Finerenone has also been submitted for marketing authorization in the European Union (EU) and in China
  • It will be sold in the U.S. under the brand name Kerendia


Wertpapier


