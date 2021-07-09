Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease Autor: PLX AI | 09.07.2021, 20:02 | 19 | 0 | 0 09.07.2021, 20:02 | (PLX AI) – Bayer says U.S. FDA approves finerenone for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes.Finerenone is the first non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) antagonist to demonstrate … (PLX AI) – Bayer says U.S. FDA approves finerenone for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes.Finerenone is the first non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) antagonist to demonstrate … (PLX AI) – Bayer says U.S. FDA approves finerenone for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes.

Finerenone is the first non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) antagonist to demonstrate positive kidney and cardiovascular outcomes in patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes, Bayer says

Despite guideline-directed therapies, many patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D) still progress to loss of kidney function and are at high risk for cardiovascular events: Bayer

By blocking MR overactivation, a key driver of CKD progression, finerenone works on a pathway largely unaddressed by existing treatments for CKD in T2D, Bayer says

Finerenone has also been submitted for marketing authorization in the European Union (EU) and in China

It will be sold in the U.S. under the brand name Kerendia



