Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
- (PLX AI) – Bayer says U.S. FDA approves finerenone for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes.
- Finerenone is the first non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) antagonist to demonstrate positive kidney and cardiovascular outcomes in patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes, Bayer says
- Despite guideline-directed therapies, many patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D) still progress to loss of kidney function and are at high risk for cardiovascular events: Bayer
- By blocking MR overactivation, a key driver of CKD progression, finerenone works on a pathway largely unaddressed by existing treatments for CKD in T2D, Bayer says
- Finerenone has also been submitted for marketing authorization in the European Union (EU) and in China
- It will be sold in the U.S. under the brand name Kerendia
