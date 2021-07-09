checkAd

Wedgemount Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement, comprised of a flow-through offering (the "FT Offering") and a non-flow through offering (the "Non-FT Offering"), for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,367,448 (the "Offering").

Under the FT Offering, the Company issued 294,536 flow-through units (each a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.65 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $191,448. Each FT Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company that qualifies as a "flow-through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "FT Common Share") and one-half of one (1/2) non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each a "FT Offering Warrant"). Each whole FT Offering Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") at price of $0.85 per Common Share until January 9, 2023, subject to an accelerated expiry provision, where in the event the Company's volume weighted average closing price over a 20 day period exceeds $1.00, after November 10, 2021, then at the Company's election, the expiry date will be accelerated, to a period of 30 days, commencing on the day the Company provides notice via press release or written notice to all holders of the accelerated expiry (the "Accelerated Expiry Provision").

Under the Non-FT Offering, the Company issued 2,352,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,176,000. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) Common Share and one-half of one (1/2) non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Non-FT Offering Warrant"). Each whole Non-FT Offering Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) Common Share at a price of $0.70 per Common Share until January 9, 2023, subject to the Accelerated Expiry Provision.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Non-FT Offering as working capital for its properties as well as general administration and marketing expenses. The gross proceeds from the FT Offering will be used for expenditures which qualify as Canadian Exploration Expenses, within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada), to carry out exploration programs on the Company's properties.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a 7% finder's fee, with a total of $30,240 in cash and 60,480 in finder's warrants (each a "Finder's Warrant"), being issued to qualified non-related parties, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"). Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) Common Share for $0.70 until January 9, 2023, subject to the Accelerated Expiry Provision.

