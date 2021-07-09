Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come

FN Media Group Presents USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, B.C., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group - As part of its recent cannabis M&A spree, HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO) spent nearly another billion dollars, acquiring Canada's largest privately-owned licensed cannabis producer Redecan for C$925 million. By adding Redecan, HEXO continues to grow its large portfolio of brands and production operations, as well as new cannabis 2.0 extraction-based products. Because of the size of the deal, the potential values of other Canadian cannabis brands, producers and extractors could be on the rise as additional M&A activity begins to swell in the leadup to potential legalization in the USA. Other Canadian companies that have been positioning themselves in this field include Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (OTC: PRXTF) (CSE: PULL) (XFRA: A2QJAJ), The Valens Company (OTC: VLNCF) (TSX: VLNS), Medipharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTC: MEDIF) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.(NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT).

The Redecan deal followed HEXO's previous announcements of taking over Zenabis Global for C$235 million, and 48North Cannabis Corp. for about C$50 million. Upon completion, the combined company would likely hold a number one market-share in Canadian recreational cannabis, while also holding number one positions in four of Canada's largest markets: Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec and Ontario.

Much like Redecan, Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.(OTC: PRXTF) (CSE: PULL) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) has built an established brand ('Pure Pulls' and 'Pure Chews') across three of Canada's largest markets (Alberta, BC, and Ontario).

Most recently, the company announced it had shipped its initial vape cartridge order via its distribution partner to Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC).

"We're excited to have shipped our first vape cart order to the Province of Alberta and are looking forward to a successful long-term relationship with AGLC that leads to a satisfied customer base and a significant contribution to our annual revenue," Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked. "We've created the high quality FSO vape products that consumers now demand and believe that we will quickly build brand loyalty with both legacy and new entrants in the vape space."