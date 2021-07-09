DALLAS, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A correction has been issued for the release disseminated today at 12:17 ET. The per share price in the headline was incorrectly listed. The complete and correct release follows:

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB: NODB) announces net earnings of $1,880,378 or $0.73 per share for the three months ending June 30, 2021, compared to $1,833,896 or $0.71 per share for the same period in 2020. Year to date net earnings through the six months ending June 30, 2021 totaled $3,649,993 or $1.42 per share compared to $4,195,709 or $1.63 per share for the same period in 2020.

