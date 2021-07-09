checkAd

First Horizon Announcement on Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) today announced a cash dividend amount of $874.72 per share on FHN’s 4.70% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F ("Series F Preferred Stock") which was issued on May 3, 2021. This equates to a cash dividend of $0.218680 per Depositary Share (NYSE: FHN PRF), which each represent a 1/4,000th interest in a share of Series F Preferred Stock. This is a correction to FHN’s June 14 dividend announcement, in which the dividend rate was announced correctly, but the dollar amount was not. The dividend is payable on July 12, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021.

About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $87.5 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

