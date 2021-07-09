Moonbug and Amazon Expand Blippi's Universe with New Original Series, Premiering Exclusively to Amazon Kids+ Subscribers

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonbug Entertainment Ltd. and Amazon Kids+ are collaborating again on more fun and entertaining content for kids starring the global sensation, Blippi. The two companies are creating a new, long-form episodic series called "Blippi's Treehouse," which will premiere exclusively on the Amazon Kids+ streaming service at a future date.

"In just under a year, we have delivered on our promise to families around the world: bringing Blippi to more platforms, with new storylines, and even more great content," said Andy Yeatman, Managing Director of the Americas at Moonbug. "Blippi's contagious curiosity inspires kids everywhere to get excited about learning new things and we are thrilled by Amazon's dedication to educational kids programming."

"We can't wait for Blippi fans to get to know Blippi's Treehouse and experience the Blippi they love like never before," said Veronica Pickett, Head of Amazon Kids+original series. "No one brings entertainment and education together for kids quite like Amazon Kids+ and our friend Blippi. We know the millions of Amazon Kids+ subscribers will love these new Blippi adventures."

Blippi started as an online live action, educational children's show for kids ages 2-5 years old. In the few years since the show was first created, Blippi has become one of the world's most popular preschool entertainers, with over 3 billion minutes streamed on Amazon Prime Video, more than one billion views on YouTube just last month and over 30 million dedicated followers. While Blippi content is available in 8 different languages and on a range of streaming platforms, "Blippi's Treehouse" is the first new original series set outside the original YouTube show.

Fans of Blippi in the US can see him in a live theatre tour starting on July 5th, bringing the magic of the show to children around the country. The music from both the on-screen show and the live show are now available for streaming on all the major music platforms. Since the start of the year, music from these shows has been streamed over 120 million times, a 90% increase since last year.

About Moonbug

Moonbug Entertainment is an award-winning global entertainment company behind some of the most popular kids' titles in the world. Moonbug's lineup includes global sensations CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage, ARPO and many more which are available in 27 languages.

In just three years, the company has become a kids programming powerhouse with a library of more than 550 hours of content, distributed on more than 100 platforms globally, including Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Sky, Tencent, Youku and Roku. In May of 2020, Tubular Labs named Moonbug one of the leading digital kids' entertainment companies in the world based on the total number of minutes watched worldwide.

