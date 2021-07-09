checkAd

Moonbug and Amazon Expand Blippi's Universe with New Original Series, Premiering Exclusively to Amazon Kids+ Subscribers

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.07.2021, 21:24  |  29   |   |   

"Blippi's Treehouse" massive content and production project matches growing fan base as Blippi's YouTube channel hits 1 billion views per month

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonbug Entertainment Ltd. and Amazon Kids+ are collaborating again on more fun and entertaining content for kids starring the global sensation, Blippi. The two companies are creating a new, long-form episodic series called "Blippi's Treehouse," which will premiere exclusively on the Amazon Kids+ streaming service at a future date.

Blippi

"In just under a year, we have delivered on our promise to families around the world: bringing Blippi to more platforms, with new storylines, and even more great content," said Andy Yeatman, Managing Director of the Americas at Moonbug. "Blippi's contagious curiosity inspires kids everywhere to get excited about learning new things and we are thrilled by Amazon's dedication to educational kids programming."

"We can't wait for Blippi fans to get to know Blippi's Treehouse and experience the Blippi they love like never before," said Veronica Pickett, Head of Amazon Kids+original series. "No one brings entertainment and education together for kids quite like Amazon Kids+ and our friend Blippi. We know the millions of Amazon Kids+ subscribers will love these new Blippi adventures."

Blippi started as an online live action, educational children's show for kids ages 2-5 years old. In the few years since the show was first created, Blippi has become one of the world's most popular preschool entertainers, with over 3 billion minutes streamed on Amazon Prime Video, more than one billion views on YouTube just last month and over 30 million dedicated followers. While Blippi content is available in 8 different languages and on a range of streaming platforms, "Blippi's Treehouse" is the first new original series set outside the original YouTube show.

Fans of Blippi in the US can see him in a live theatre tour starting on July 5th, bringing the magic of the show to children around the country. The music from both the on-screen show and the live show are now available for streaming on all the major music platforms. Since the start of the year, music from these shows has been streamed over 120 million times, a 90% increase since last year.

About Moonbug 
Moonbug Entertainment is an award-winning global entertainment company behind some of the most popular kids' titles in the world. Moonbug's lineup includes global sensations CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage, ARPO and many more which are available in 27 languages.

In just three years, the company has become a kids programming powerhouse with a library of more than 550 hours of content, distributed on more than 100 platforms globally, including Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Sky, Tencent, Youku and Roku. In May of 2020, Tubular Labs named Moonbug one of the leading digital kids' entertainment companies in the world based on the total number of minutes watched worldwide.

For more information about Moonbug's shows, please visit: moonbug.com/shows.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560526/Blippi.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moonbug and Amazon Expand Blippi's Universe with New Original Series, Premiering Exclusively to Amazon Kids+ Subscribers "Blippi's Treehouse" massive content and production project matches growing fan base as Blippi's YouTube channel hits 1 billion views per month LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Moonbug Entertainment Ltd. and Amazon Kids+ are collaborating …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Communications & Power Industries Acquires TMD Technologies
Johnson & Johnson Launches Network of Global Health Discovery Centers that Aim to Speed Up Science ...
Vaniam Group LLC announces European and International expansion with addition of new global agency, ...
GA-ASI Announces Completion of First MQ-9A Block 5 for the Netherlands
The World's Best Bartender Has Been Crowned
Iranian Diaspora Organizes Historic Online Event in Support of Democracy and Justice in Iran
World's Most Advanced Autonomous Research Vehicle Completes Ocean Crossing from San Francisco to ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Quantum Computing Software Market worth $0.43 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area