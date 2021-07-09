Ortho Clinical Diagnostics' Quantitative COVID-19 IgG Antibody Test First to Receive FDA Emergency Use Authorization

- Ortho is the only company that offers laboratories in the U.S. a quantitative IgG test to the spike protein in addition to a total antibody test to the nucleocapsid protein

- Ortho's new VITROS Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG Quantitative Test targets the S1 spike protein and is calibrated to the WHO International Standard for anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies, which gives clinicians and public health leaders a standard tool to measu re antibody response to SARS-CoV-2

RARITAN, N.J., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Nasdaq: OCDX), one of the world's largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics companies, today announced its VITROS Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG Quantitative Test is the first quantitative COVID-19 IgG antibody test to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Ortho's new quantitative COVID-19 IgG antibody test targets the S1 spike protein and is intended for use as an aid in identifying individuals with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2. The test offers 100% specificity and excellent sensitivity.1

The new test is calibrated to the World Health Organization (WHO) International Standard2 for anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies, which gives clinicians and public health leaders a standard tool to measure antibody response to SARS-CoV-2. This uniform data is a first step toward understanding the rise and fall of antibodies in individuals and the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on communities and the overall population.

"The development of the VITROS Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG Quantitative Test shows Ortho's leadership in response to the need for standardization of SARS-CoV-2 serological methods currently used," said Ivan Salgo, MD, head of medical, clinical, and scientific affairs, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. "Ortho's quantitative COVID-19 IgG antibody test, which targets the spike protein, is an important tool to help health care and policy teams to understand long-term antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2."

About Ortho's VITROS COVID-19 Testing Solutions

Ortho's VITROS COVID-19 Testing Solutions help labs meet the demands of the pandemic with reliable, high-throughput testing solutions that offer SARS-CoV-2 infection and antibody testing on Ortho's trusted VITROS Systems.

Up to 150 antibody tests or up to 130 antigen tests can be processed each hour on Ortho's VITROS Systems, already installed in more than 1,000 labs across all 50 states in the U.S. and in over 5,400 labs across the world.