checkAd

Impact Fusion International Inc. Announces Intention to Comply with new OTC Market Requirements

Autor: Accesswire
09.07.2021, 21:30  |  19   |   |   

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / (OTC PINK:IFUS) Impact Fusion International Inc. announced today that it has taken the initial steps to comply with the new OTC Markets Requirements by commencing the preparation for eventual filing, …

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / (OTC PINK:IFUS) Impact Fusion International Inc. announced today that it has taken the initial steps to comply with the new OTC Markets Requirements by commencing the preparation for eventual filing, current information as required by OTC Markets guidelines. No assurances can be provided that the filings will be completed or, when completed will be done timely to meet the OTC Markets Requirements, particularly in light of a 6 to 8 week period that the OTC Markets has indicated will be required to review the sufficiency of the filings.

The Company management has noticed a renewed interest in the trading of its stock and has no information as to the reason for such activity.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has established a Twitter account @impactfusion.intl. Shareholders can follow us on Twitter to get updates as they are made available.

About Impact Fusion International Inc:

Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the 'Health and Wellness' sector of all international markets. It is the company's mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well being of humans and animals.

The information contained in this release includes some statement that are not purely historical and that are "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our and their management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including our financial condition, results of operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipates," "believes," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "might," "plans," "possible," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "would" and similar expressions, or the negatives of such terms, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and the potential effects on the parties and the corporate and administrative transactions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact: Impact Fusion International Inc.
204 Highway 1011
|Napoleonville LA 70390
Email: impactfusionintl@gmail.com
@impactfusion.intl

SOURCE: Impact Fusion International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654953/Impact-Fusion-International-Inc-Anno ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Impact Fusion International Inc. Announces Intention to Comply with new OTC Market Requirements NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / (OTC PINK:IFUS) Impact Fusion International Inc. announced today that it has taken the initial steps to comply with the new OTC Markets Requirements by commencing the preparation for eventual filing, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
i3 Energy PLC Announces Posting of Shareholder Circular & Options Issuance
Angle PLC Announces Harvesting CTCs from Brain Metastasis Patients
BK Technologies Names General Payne Chairman
Celcuity to Participate in the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference
Luxury Senior Living Development Wellness Suites Deploys Cloud DX Connected Health Kit as Part of a ...
Gold Resource Corporation to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2021 Financial and Operating ...
USA Truck to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 29, 2021
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expands its Energy as a Service (EaaS) Business by Securing a 2 ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
Halberd Corporation CEO Letter
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...