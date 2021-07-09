Kronos Advanced Technologies Introduces us Made, Biocompatible Graphene Face Mask Which Filters Over 99% of Large Virus Size Particles

checkAd

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Los Angeles, CA, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized announced today that the Company's advanced materials engineering and research group, has developed a revolutionary biocompatible graphene face respirator mask.

Interim test results conducted by NIOSH and FDA registered manufacturer labs included testing a prototype second-generation dual-layer graphene face mask that showed a 99.57% filtration rate for particle size of 0.3micron (300 nm)


News-Medical.net reported that researchers had evaluated the size and content characteristics of the SARS-CoV-2 virus particles. Upon analysis of negative-stained SARS-CoV-2 articles by electron microscopy, different researchers have had varying results, but the diameter of the virus has been found to range between 50 nm to 140 nm. Whilst N95 masks from different producers may have slightly different specifications, the protective capabilities offered by N95 masks are largely attributed to the masks' obligation to remove at least 95% of all particles with an average diameter of 300 nm or less. For example, respiratory droplets are typically 5-10 micrometers (µm) in length; therefore, it can be inferred that an individual who ingests, inhales, or is otherwise exposed to SARS-CoV-2 positive respiratory droplets can be exposed to hundreds or thousands of virus particles which increases the probability of infection.

Respiratory droplets can be transmitted through coughing, sneezing, contact with contaminated surfaces, or even through inhaled aerosols; therefore, each individual must take adequate steps to reduce their exposure to these particles by wearing masks and practicing safe social distance measures.

The size of a virus particle largely determines how individuals can protect themselves and those around them from acquiring SARS-CoV-2. Knowing the size of a single virus particle can also allow researchers and healthcare providers to infer the amount of virus individuals are exposed to through different routes.

Designed for general (non-hospital) use, our USA-made 5-layer face masks are made with high-quality materials utilized to manufacture medical-grade N95 respirators. This means that each of Kronos foldable face respirator masks provides the utmost comfort. The multiple layers of fabric help ensure unparalleled breathability and are more durable than any disposable masks on the market.

