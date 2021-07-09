checkAd

VVC Announces Debt Conversion and Details of Upcoming AGM

TORONTO, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX-V:VVC) announces the following:

Annual Shareholders Meeting

The Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") will be held virtually on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 10:00 am, with a Record Date of July 7. Following the mailing of the Proxy Material to shareholders around July 15, shareholders will be able to download the Proxy Material, including the Information Circular Booklet, from www.sedar.com and/or from the Company's website at www.vvcexpl.com/shareholder-meeting. Due the Pandemic, there will be no In-Person voting at the AGM and voting must be by Proxy. The deadline for Proxy Voting will be 10 am on Wednesday, August 17, 2020, but shareholders are encouraged to vote early.   Registration will be required to attend the virtual AGM, either as a shareholder or a guest. Follow the instructions on the website or in the Information Circular.

Following the formal business session, management will present an update on the activities and projects, and will be available to answer questions from shareholders, subject of course to respecting Securities Laws regarding “Selective Disclosure”.

Debt Conversion

VVC recently entered into agreements to settle an aggregate of $110,725 of indebtedness by the issuance 1,165,526 common shares ("Share") of the Company at $0.095 per share. One insider, the CEO of the Company, is participating by converting CA$35,725 (US$28,500) owed to him.to receive 376,053 shares. This will allow the Company to conserve its cash on hand which is already committed.

The transaction is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. All shares to be issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to the applicable statutory, exchange and regulatory hold period of four months and any other required resale restrictions. The shares to be issued have not and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws.

About VVC Exploration Corporation

VVC is a Canadian exploration and mining company focused on the exploration and development of copper and gold deposits in Northern Mexico, specifically the Kaity Copper Project located in in Chihuahua State. VVC has other projects in Mexico and Canada, including gold and silver prospects, Cumeral and La Tuna, in Sonora and Sinaloa States, Mexico and a grassroots gold/VMS prospect in the Timmins area of Northern Ontario. Visit our website at: http://vvcexpl.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

For further information, please contact:                
Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727
E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com  		  or   Trevor Burbank - (214) 641-1041
E-mail: trevor@vvcexpl.com
         

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





