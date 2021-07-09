checkAd

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second-Step Conversion Offering Results and Expected Closing Date

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc., a federally chartered corporation (the “Mid-Tier Holding Company”) (OTC: NECB), the parent company for NorthEast Community Bank (the “Bank’), today announced the results of the subscription offering conducted in connection with the “second step” conversion of its mutual holding company parent, NorthEast Community Bancorp, MHC (the “MHC”). The closing of the conversion and offering, which is expected to occur on July 12, 2021, is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Mid-Tier Holding Company also announced that the shareholders of the Mid-Tier Holding Company approved the Plan of Conversion and Reorganization (the “Plan”) at an annual meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2021 and that the members of the MHC approved the Plan at a special meeting of members held on July 9, 2021.   

It is expected that the Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the trading symbol “NECB” through July 12, 2021. Beginning on July 13, 2021, the common shares of NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc., a newly formed Maryland corporation (the “Company”), are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “NECB.”

As a result of the conversion and offering, both the Mid-Tier Holding Company and the MHC will cease to exist and the Company, which will be wholly owned by public shareholders, will become the parent holding company of the Bank.

A total of 9,784,077 shares of common stock are expected to be sold in the subscription offering at a price $10.00 per share. Eligible depositors of the Bank who subscribed for shares in the subscription offering will have all valid orders filled in full. The Bank’s employee stock ownership plan will also have its order filled in full, and will purchase 782,726 shares in the offering. Persons wishing to confirm their orders may contact the Stock Information Center between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

In addition, as part of the conversion, each outstanding share of Mid-Tier Holding Company common stock owned by public shareholders (i.e., shareholders other than the MHC) as of the closing date will be converted into the right to receive 1.3400 shares of Company common stock in exchange for each share of Mid-Tier Holding Company common stock. This exchange ratio ensures that, upon the closing of the conversion and offering, the public shareholders will hold approximately the same aggregate percentage ownership interest in the Company as they held in the Mid-Tier Holding Company before the closing of the transaction. Cash will be issued in lieu of fractional shares based on the offering price of $10.00 per share. Upon closing, the Company’s total outstanding shares are expected to be 16,378,201 shares, before taking into account adjustments for fractional shares.

