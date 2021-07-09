Merit Medical Systems to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2021

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, July 29, 2021.



Merit will hold its investor conference call (conference ID 3993753) on the same day (Thursday, July 29, 2021) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central, 3:00 p.m. Mountain, and 2:00 p.m. Pacific). The telephone numbers to call are (domestic) (844) 578-9672; and (international) (508) 637-5656. A live webcast will also be available for the conference call at merit.com.