checkAd

Audrey Greenberg Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.07.2021, 22:05  |  25   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NYMT) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Audrey E. Greenberg as Director of the Company, effective immediately. Ms. Greenberg will serve as a member of the Investment Committee.

Ms. Greenberg is Co-Founder, Board Member and Executive Managing Director of Discovery Labs and its sister operating company, Center for Breakthrough Medicines, a biopharma real estate and services platform enabling the path to commercialization for novel cell and gene therapies. Ms. Greenberg’s diverse experience spans over two decades in real estate private equity where she managed several REITs, including time as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President at ING Clarion Partners, Senior Vice President at Exeter Property Group, and Chief Financial Officer and Principal at CBRE Global Investors. Prior to her time in private equity, Ms. Greenberg worked as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch. Ms. Greenberg started her career in public accounting at Deloitte and has an MBA from Wharton.

In 2020, Audrey was selected by Philadelphia Magazine as one of the top Trailblazers in Biotech and was featured on the cover of Main Line Today’s Power Women edition. Audrey is passionate about the advancement and representation of women in leadership positions as well as supporting Philadelphia as a preeminent US life science cluster. She regularly serves as a keynote speaker at life sciences and real estate conferences with a particular focus on creating world-leading bio-innovation hubs.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Steven R. Mumma, the Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are excited to welcome Audrey to the Board. Audrey brings a wealth of knowledge and operational experience from her lengthy career in private equity and real estate, which will be of great benefit to the Company and the Board.” Alan L. Hainey, lead independent director, added “We are pleased to be able to add a new director of Audrey’s quality to the Board. She brings significant operational expertise, a fresh perspective and an additional independent voice to the Board.”

“I am excited and honored to be appointed to the NYMT Board of Directors,” said Ms. Greenberg. “I look forward to applying my background and expertise to work alongside my fellow Board members and management to continue building a diversified investment portfolio that delivers stable cash flows over various economic cycles for stockholders.”

With Ms. Greenberg’s appointment, the Company’s Board of Directors is now comprised of eight directors, six of whom are independent, with women and minorities making up 50% of independent directors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets.

For Further Information

AT THE COMPANY        
Investor Relations
Phone:  212-792-0107
Email: InvestorRelations@nymtrust.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Audrey Greenberg Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. NEW YORK, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NYMT) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Audrey E. Greenberg as Director of the Company, effective immediately. Ms. Greenberg …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Namaste Technologies Subsidiary CannMart Signs Master Distribution Agreement with Rapid Dose ...
WHO guidelines now include Roche’s diagnostic tests in expanded effort to eliminate tuberculosis ...
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Whitestone REIT Re-Activates Growth Plan, Acquires Lakeside Market Shopping Center in Preston Road ...
Sentage Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Honey Badger Silver: Focus on Our New Plata Silver Property, Yukon
Ehave Hires Institutional Review Board (IRB) As It Solidifies Partnership With Tristar Wellness ...
A.I.S. Resources Closes Oversubscribed Financing
PGS ASA: Q2 2021 Update
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus