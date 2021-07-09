checkAd

TAAT Launches in Major New U.S. Market

With a smoking incidence rate of 15.5% among adults and a total population of 12.67 million, Illinois represents a significant opportunity for the Company to expand its presence in the Midwest region of the United States. To date, TAAT has been placed in 19 tobacco retailers in Illinois, bringing its nationwide store count to over 300. At an MSRP of USD $4.59 per pack in Illinois, TAAT can realize a significant advantage over incumbent tobacco cigarette brands with the average price of a tobacco cigarette pack being USD $9.72, or nearly 112% higher. Moreover, Cook County (largest county in Illinois) imposes a USD $3.00 tax per pack of cigarettes in addition to taxes at the state and locality level, making tobacco cigarettes sold in Cook County the most taxed anywhere in the United States.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that TAAT Original, Smooth, and Menthol are now carried by 19 tobacco retailers across the state of Illinois (population 12.67 million, approximately 77.8% adult), complementing new launch initiatives on the east coast for Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Alabama as announced in a June 25, 2021 press release, as well as ongoing launch efforts in the state of Ohio which began in Q4 2020. As of this writing, the Company’s products are sold in a total of more than 300 stores across the United States in addition to being sold online through e-commerce, with orders having been shipped to smokers aged 21+ in over 35 states since mid-February 2021.

Illinois was selected as the next market in which to launch TAAT for several strategic regions. In addition to a smoking incidence rate among adults of 15.5%1 which is above the national average of 14%2, Illinois borders on Indiana (population 6.7 million, adult smoking incidence rate of 21.1%1) which also borders on Ohio, thus potentially allowing TAAT to build an initial presence in this state from its availability at retail in Ohio and Illinois. Moreover, as of May 2021, there were approximately 150% more sample pack requests on TryTAAT from smokers aged 21+ in Illinois than in Nevada, where the Company’s operations are based. The Company has onboarded a local sales manager to cover Illinois who has several years of experience in tobacco sales with industry-leading firms to include Altria (manufacturer) and Eby-Brown (major tobacco wholesaler).

