CloudMD Issues 55,249 Common Shares to Dr. Sohal Goyal

A total of 55,249 common shares of the Company were issued with a deemed price of $1.81 per common share, which was calculated by using the volume-weighted average closing share price of the Company’s common shares for the last 10 trading days prior to the anniversary date of the contract services agreement.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “ Company ” or “ CloudMD ”), a healthcare technology company revolutionizing the delivery of care, announces that it has issued $100,000 in common shares of the Company to Dr. Sohal Goyal, Head of Corporate Development, Ontario, in consideration for services rendered pursuant to the terms of a contractor services agreement dated June 17, 2020, as amended on February 5, 2021.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing a patient-centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. By leveraging healthcare technology, the Company is building one, connected platform that addresses all points of a patient’s healthcare journey and provides better access to care and improved outcomes. Through CloudMD’s proprietary technology, the Company delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, educational resources and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD’s Enterprise Health Solutions Division includes one of the top 4 Employee Assistance Programs in Canada and offers one comprehensive, digitally connected platform for corporations, insurers and advisors to better manage the health and wellness of their employees and customers.

CloudMD currently services a combined ecosystem of over 7,000 psychiatrists, approximately 4,500 therapists and counsellors, approximately 4,000 psychologists, over 22,000 family physicians, over 34,000 medical specialists, over 1,500 allied health professionals, over 500 clinics, and over 5 million individuals across North America. For more information, visit: https://investors.cloudmd.ca.

