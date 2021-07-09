Cadence Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) will hold its second quarter 2021 financial results webcast on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Participating on the webcast will be Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive officer, Anirudh Devgan, president, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

The webcast will begin Monday, July 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. An archive of the webcast will be available online from 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on July 26, 2021 until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, September 17, 2021, at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.