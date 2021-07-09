C.H. Robinson Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, July 27, 2021

checkAd

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW), one of the world’s largest logistics platforms, announced today that it will issue second quarter 2021 results via press release after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The company will hold a conference call from 4:00-5:00 pm Central Time on the same day to discuss the quarterly results and answer live questions from the investment community.

Hosting the conference call will be Bob Biesterfeld, Chief Executive Officer; Mike Zechmeister, Chief Financial Officer; and Chuck Ives, Director of Investor Relations.

Presentation slides and a simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed at http://investor.chrobinson.com.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, please call ten minutes early by dialing 877-269-7756. International callers should dial +1-201-689-7817.

An audio replay will be available at http://investor.chrobinson.com. An audio replay will also be available by telephone until 7:00 p.m. Central Time on August 3, 2021 by calling 1-877-660-6853 and dialing the passcode 13721531#. International callers should dial +1-201-612-7415.

About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $21 billion in freight under management and 19 million shipments annually, we are one of the world’s largest logistics platforms. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. With the combination of our multi-modal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our more than 105,000 customers and 73,000 contract carriers. Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers’ businesses. As a responsible global citizen, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit us at www.chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).

Source: C.H. Robinson
CHRW-IR

