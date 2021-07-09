Masonite Announces Pricing of Previously Announced Senior Notes Offering

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) (the “Company”) announced today that it priced an offering of $375 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.50% senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the “notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), which represents an increase of $75 million from the aggregate principal amount of notes set forth in the Preliminary Offering Memorandum. Subject to customary closing conditions, this offering is expected to close on July 26, 2021.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to redeem all $300 million aggregate principal amount of its existing 5.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount thereof including a “make-whole” premium, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but not including, the redemption date, and to pay related fees and expenses, with any remainder to be used for general corporate purposes. The obligation of the Company to redeem the 2026 Notes will be conditioned upon the consummation of this offering of notes.