Masonite Announces Pricing of Previously Announced Senior Notes Offering

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) (the “Company”) announced today that it priced an offering of $375 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.50% senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the “notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), which represents an increase of $75 million from the aggregate principal amount of notes set forth in the Preliminary Offering Memorandum. Subject to customary closing conditions, this offering is expected to close on July 26, 2021.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to redeem all $300 million aggregate principal amount of its existing 5.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount thereof including a “make-whole” premium, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but not including, the redemption date, and to pay related fees and expenses, with any remainder to be used for general corporate purposes. The obligation of the Company to redeem the 2026 Notes will be conditioned upon the consummation of this offering of notes.

The notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and outside the United States, only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S of the Securities Act. The notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the notes, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Masonite

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 7,600 customers in 60 countries. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.

