Vishay Intertechnology to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 10

MALVERN, Pa., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) will release its results for the second quarter ended July 3, 2021 before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

A conference call to discuss Vishay’s second quarter financial results is scheduled for Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877 589-6174 (+1 706-643-1406, if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 6716307.

There will be a replay of the conference call available from 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, through 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The telephone number for the replay is 855-859-2056 (+1 404-537-3406, if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 6716307.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

About Vishay

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at http://www.vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:                                                   

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
+1-610-644-1300





