Jaguar Health Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Until Friday, August 6, 2021 and Encourages All Shareholders to Vote

Based on a preliminary review of votes cast, over 74% have voted in favor of Proposals 2, 3, 4 & 6Meeting scheduled to reconvene August 6, 2021 at 8:30 AM Pacific Standard Time to provide time to reach quorumSAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, …

Based on a preliminary review of votes cast, over 74% have voted in favor of Proposals 2, 3, 4 & 6Meeting scheduled to reconvene August 6, 2021 at 8:30 AM Pacific Standard Time to provide time to reach quorumSAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, …

Based on a preliminary review of votes cast, over 74% have voted in favor of Proposals 2, 3, 4 & 6 Meeting scheduled to reconvene August 6, 2021 at 8:30 AM Pacific Standard Time to provide time to reach quorum SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ('Jaguar' or the 'Company') today announced that it has adjourned its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 13, 2021 (the "Annual Meeting") for a third time due to a lack of quorum. The adjourned meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time/11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday, August 6, 2021 at the offices of the Company at 200 Pine Street, Suite 400, San Francisco, CA 94104. The record date for determining stockholders eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting will remain the close of business on April 12, 2021. Stockholders have thus far strongly supported the proposals.