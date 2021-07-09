Cal Water Prepared for California’s Drought Emergency and Ready to Meet Governor Newsom’s Call for Statewide Water Conservation

“We partnered with customers to achieve impressive water savings during the last drought, and we are prepared to do the same this time around,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “We have invested in our infrastructure and taken action to increase water supply reliability in our service areas. Now, we are offering even more support for customers who want to reduce their water use as we face increasingly serious drought conditions.”

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following yesterday’s expansion of the emergency drought declaration in California by Governor Gavin Newsom, California Water Service (Cal Water) today reaffirmed its preparedness to respond to the drought emergency and its commitment to helping customers answer the governor’s call for statewide water conservation.

Cal Water offers:

Rebates on high-efficiency appliances and devices, with certain rebates recently doubled

A smart landscape tune-up program that includes an irrigation system evaluation along with installation of efficient devices and repair of most irrigation leaks at no cost to customers

A free conservation kit that includes a garden hose nozzle with shutoff valve, high-efficiency showerheads, faucet aerators, and more

Educational resources

Cal Water is also preparing to launch a drip system conversion rebate this summer and relaunch its turf replacement program, created during the last historic drought.



Additionally, Cal Water reminds customers to continue observing the prohibited uses of water that continue to be in effect. Water-wasting activities include, in part:

Using water on outdoor landscaping that causes runoff onto adjacent properties or paved areas

Using a hose to wash vehicles unless the hose has a shutoff nozzle or similar device

Not repairing leaks within five days of notification

Irrigating outdoors between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., unless local ordinances state otherwise

Using water in a fountain or other decorative water feature, except where part of a recirculating system



Customers can visit calwater.com/conservation for details on its conservation program along with a full list of prohibited uses of water. In June 2021, the utility filed its updated Water Shortage Contingency Plan with the California Public Utilities Commission, which included penalties for violating prohibited uses of water.



Cal Water will continue monitoring local conditions in each of its districts and implement any additional actions based on ongoing supply and demand assessments, according to Kropelnicki.



California Water Service serves about 2 million people through 492,600 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434