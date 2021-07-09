checkAd

Cal Water Prepared for California’s Drought Emergency and Ready to Meet Governor Newsom’s Call for Statewide Water Conservation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.07.2021, 22:15  |  30   |   |   

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following yesterday’s expansion of the emergency drought declaration in California by Governor Gavin Newsom, California Water Service (Cal Water) today reaffirmed its preparedness to respond to the drought emergency and its commitment to helping customers answer the governor’s call for statewide water conservation.

“We partnered with customers to achieve impressive water savings during the last drought, and we are prepared to do the same this time around,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “We have invested in our infrastructure and taken action to increase water supply reliability in our service areas. Now, we are offering even more support for customers who want to reduce their water use as we face increasingly serious drought conditions.”

Cal Water offers:

  • Rebates on high-efficiency appliances and devices, with certain rebates recently doubled
  • A smart landscape tune-up program that includes an irrigation system evaluation along with installation of efficient devices and repair of most irrigation leaks at no cost to customers
  • A free conservation kit that includes a garden hose nozzle with shutoff valve, high-efficiency showerheads, faucet aerators, and more
  • Educational resources

Cal Water is also preparing to launch a drip system conversion rebate this summer and relaunch its turf replacement program, created during the last historic drought.

Additionally, Cal Water reminds customers to continue observing the prohibited uses of water that continue to be in effect. Water-wasting activities include, in part:

  • Using water on outdoor landscaping that causes runoff onto adjacent properties or paved areas
  • Using a hose to wash vehicles unless the hose has a shutoff nozzle or similar device
  • Not repairing leaks within five days of notification
  • Irrigating outdoors between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., unless local ordinances state otherwise
  • Using water in a fountain or other decorative water feature, except where part of a recirculating system

Customers can visit calwater.com/conservation for details on its conservation program along with a full list of prohibited uses of water. In June 2021, the utility filed its updated Water Shortage Contingency Plan with the California Public Utilities Commission, which included penalties for violating prohibited uses of water.

Cal Water will continue monitoring local conditions in each of its districts and implement any additional actions based on ongoing supply and demand assessments, according to Kropelnicki.

California Water Service serves about 2 million people through 492,600 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cal Water Prepared for California’s Drought Emergency and Ready to Meet Governor Newsom’s Call for Statewide Water Conservation SAN JOSE, Calif., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Following yesterday’s expansion of the emergency drought declaration in California by Governor Gavin Newsom, California Water Service (Cal Water) today reaffirmed its preparedness to respond to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Namaste Technologies Subsidiary CannMart Signs Master Distribution Agreement with Rapid Dose ...
WHO guidelines now include Roche’s diagnostic tests in expanded effort to eliminate tuberculosis ...
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Whitestone REIT Re-Activates Growth Plan, Acquires Lakeside Market Shopping Center in Preston Road ...
Sentage Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Honey Badger Silver: Focus on Our New Plata Silver Property, Yukon
Ehave Hires Institutional Review Board (IRB) As It Solidifies Partnership With Tristar Wellness ...
A.I.S. Resources Closes Oversubscribed Financing
PGS ASA: Q2 2021 Update
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus