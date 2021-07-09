L Brands, Inc. Board Approves Separation of Victoria’s Secret & Co. and Corporate Name Change to Bath & Body Works, Inc.

In addition, the Board approved a name change from L Brands, Inc. to Bath & Body Works, Inc. (the “ Name Change ”). L Brands’ stock symbol will also change from “LB” to “BBWI.” The Name Change is expected to become effective on August 2, 2021, in connection with the separation. L Brands’ common stock is expected to start trading under the new stock symbol on August 3, 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “ Board ”) has approved the previously announced separation of the Victoria’s Secret business into an independent, publicly traded company. The new company, named Victoria’s Secret & Co. (“ Victoria’s Secret ”), will include Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, PINK and Victoria’s Secret Beauty.

The separation will be achieved through the distribution of 100 percent of the shares of Victoria’s Secret to holders of L Brands common stock. L Brands stockholders entitled to receive the distribution will receive a book-entry account statement or a credit to their brokerage account reflecting their ownership of Victoria’s Secret common stock. No action is required by L Brands stockholders to receive Victoria’s Secret shares in the distribution.

The distribution of Victoria’s Secret’s shares is expected to be completed after the market close on August 2, 2021, with L Brands stockholders receiving one share of Victoria’s Secret common stock for every three shares of L Brands common stock held at the close of business on the record date of July 22, 2021. Fractional shares of Victoria’s Secret common stock will not be distributed. Any fractional share of Victoria’s Secret common stock otherwise issuable to an L Brands stockholder will be sold in the open market on such stockholder’s behalf, and such stockholder will receive a cash payment for the fractional share based on its pro rata portion of the net cash proceeds from all sales of fractional shares.

Following the distribution of Victoria’s Secret’s common stock on August 2, 2021, Victoria’s Secret will be an independent, publicly traded company. Victoria’s Secret has received approval for the listing of its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “VSCO.”

Prior to the distribution, L Brands expects to mail an information statement to all stockholders entitled to receive the distribution of shares of Victoria’s Secret’s common stock. The information statement will describe Victoria’s Secret, including the risks of owning Victoria’s Secret’s common stock and other details regarding the spin-off.