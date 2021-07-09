checkAd

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares July 2021 Monthly Distribution of $0.085 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.07.2021, 22:15  |  23   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE: AIF) - Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) today announced the declaration of its distribution for the month of July 2021 of $0.085 per common share, payable on the date noted below.

The following dates apply to the declared distribution:

Ex-Date: July 16, 2021
Record Date: July 19, 2021
Payment Date: July 30, 2021
Per Share Amount: $0.085

Apollo Contact Information:

Product Literature
877-864-4834

Investors
Taylor Reinhardt
Investor Relations Director
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
917-472-4030
treinhardt@apollo.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to the Fund’s expectations regarding the performance of its business, its liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements in the discussion and analysis. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks relating to our dependence on certain key personnel, our ability to raise new Private Equity or Capital Markets funds, market conditions, generally, our ability to manage our rapid growth, fund performance, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status, the variability of our revenue, net income and cash flow, our use of leverage to finance our businesses and investments by our funds and litigation risks, among others.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares July 2021 Monthly Distribution of $0.085 Per Share NEW YORK, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (NYSE: AIF) - Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) today announced the declaration of its distribution for the month of July 2021 of $0.085 per common share, payable on the date noted below. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Namaste Technologies Subsidiary CannMart Signs Master Distribution Agreement with Rapid Dose ...
WHO guidelines now include Roche’s diagnostic tests in expanded effort to eliminate tuberculosis ...
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Whitestone REIT Re-Activates Growth Plan, Acquires Lakeside Market Shopping Center in Preston Road ...
Sentage Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Honey Badger Silver: Focus on Our New Plata Silver Property, Yukon
Ehave Hires Institutional Review Board (IRB) As It Solidifies Partnership With Tristar Wellness ...
A.I.S. Resources Closes Oversubscribed Financing
PGS ASA: Q2 2021 Update
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus