Nephros CEO Presenting at Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireNephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration and pathogen detection solutions to the medical and commercial markets, has been invited to present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor conference, which is being held July 13-15.

Andy Astor, President & CEO, Nephros, Inc., will be presenting live on July 13th at 2:30 pm ET, and available for replay here.

An entrepreneurial technology executive with over 35 years of operating and financial experience, Andy Astor joined Nephros in early 2017, as Chief Financial Officer. He was named Chief Operating Officer in 2019, and Chief Executive Officer and President in August 2020.

Access to Giving is a conference themed around investor education and advocacy with 50+ companies presenting, a keynote, three distinctive panels and one-on-one meetings.

To receive additional information, request an invitation, or schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

Investors can register here.

About Access to Giving

Access to Giving is the first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference and will be held July 13th – 15th, 2021. Companies will have the opportunity to tell their story and conduct one-on-ones with qualified investors for charity. 100% of monies raised through donations for one-on-one meetings will be given to causes that are focused on financial literacy and financial education.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id., empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. 

Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies globally. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

About Nephros

Nephros is a leading water technology company in medical and commercial water purification and pathogen detection, headquartered in the USA. Our diverse team of passionate employees is dedicated to advancing point-of-use water safety through education, product solutions, and emergency outbreak response management. 

For more information about Nephros, please visit www.nephros.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Kirin Smith, President 
PCG Advisory, Inc. 
(646) 823-8656 
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com 

Andy Astor, CEO 
Nephros, Inc. 
(201) 345-0824 
andy@nephros.com 





