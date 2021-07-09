checkAd

Apollo Investment Corporation Prices Public Offering of $125 Million 4.500% Unsecured Notes Due 2026

NEW YORK, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) (the “Company”) announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $125 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.500% notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes will mature on July 16, 2026 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at the Company’s option at any time at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if applicable.   The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.500% per year payable semi-annually on January 16 and July 16 of each year, with the first interest payment due on January 16, 2022.

BofA Securities, Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and MUFG are acting as joint lead managers for this offering. Apollo Global Securities, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Mizuho Securities, Natixis, RBC Capital Markets, Santander and Truist Securities are acting as co-managers in this offering. The offering is expected to close on July 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay certain outstanding indebtedness under its senior secured revolving credit facility (the “Senior Secured Facility”). The Company may reborrow under the Senior Secured Facility for general corporate purposes, which include investing in portfolio companies in accordance with its investment objective.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Company before investing. The preliminary prospectus supplement dated July 9, 2021 and the accompanying prospectus dated July 17, 2020, each of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), contain this and other information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing.

The offering may be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by calling BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at 1-800-294-1322 or emailing dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

