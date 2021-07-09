Liminal BioSciences Announces Closing of Sale of Plasma-Derived Therapeutics Manufacturing Facility

LAVAL, QC and CAMBRIDGE, England, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: LMNL) ("Liminal BioSciences" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it has closed on the previously announced divestment of its plasma-derived therapeutics manufacturing subsidiary to Kedrion S.p.A. ("Kedrion") (the "First Closing"). The manufacturing facility is operated through Liminal BioSciences' subsidiary, Prometic Bioproduction Inc. ("PBP").

The consideration received by Liminal for PBP was USD 5 million, which was received upon closing, subject to adjustments. Liminal will also be entitled to receive 70% of the net proceeds from a sale of the Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher ("PRV") by its subsidiary, Prometic Biotherapeutics Inc. ("PBT"), which would be payable to Liminal prior to closing the divestment of its remaining plasma-derived therapeutics business operated through PBT (the "Second Closing"). PBT is the holder of the biological license application ("BLA") for Ryplazim (plasminogen, human-tvmh) ("Ryplazim") for the treatment of patients with plasminogen deficiency type 1 (hypoplasminogenemia). The Second Closing is subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions precedent, including the sale of the PRV by PBT.

About Liminal BioSciences Inc.

Liminal BioSciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases of unmet medical need, primarily related to fibrosis, including respiratory, liver and kidney diseases. In December 2020, Liminal BioSciences' lead small molecule product candidate, fezagepras (PBI-4050), entered a Phase 1 clinical trial in in the UK to evaluate multiple-ascending doses in normal healthy volunteers, at daily dose exposures higher than those evaluated in our previously completed Phase 2 clinical trials. The Company expects that a full analysis of the complete PK data set from the phase 1 multi-ascending dose clinical trial will help determine the choice of any other potential indication(s) for further development of fezagepras. No dose-limiting adverse events or other potential safety signals have been observed in the Phase 1 multiple-ascending dose clinical trial to date.