REGULATED INFORMATION

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), July 9, 2021, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of 435,250 new shares on July 9, 2021 pursuant to (i) a capital increase in connection with Nyxoah’s initial public offering in the United States and (ii) the exercise of subscription rights.