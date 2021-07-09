Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Call

checkAd

TYLER, Texas, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBSI), the holding company for Southside Bank, announced today it will release its second quarter financial results before the market opens on Friday, July 23, 2021. Southside will host a conference call to discuss its results on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. CST.

The call will be hosted by Lee R. Gibson, President and CEO, Julie Shamburger, CFO and Lindsey Bailes, VP, Investor Relations. Following prepared remarks there will be a question and answer session for the analyst community.

The Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed by dialing 844-775-2540 and by identifying the conference ID number 7053989 or by identifying “Southside Bancshares, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call”. To listen to the call via webcast, register at https://investors.southside.com.

For those unable to listen to the conference call live, a recording will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. CST July 23, 2021 through 2:00 p.m. CST August 4, 2021 by accessing the company website, https://investors.southside.com.

It is recommended that those wishing to participate in the conference call dial-in or register on the website approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure a more efficient registration process.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $7.0 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 55 branches and a network of 76 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas and the greater Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas. Serving customers since 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. These products and services include consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, safe deposit boxes, treasury management, wealth management, trust services, brokerage services and an array of online and mobile services.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive e-mail notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the E-mail Notification portion of the website. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at 903-630-7965, or lindsey.bailes@southside.com.

For further information:                                
Lindsey Bailes
903-630-7965





