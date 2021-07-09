checkAd

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

09.07.2021   

BRYN MAWR, Pa., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) (the “Corporation”), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company, expects to report second quarter 2021 financial results after markets close on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

About Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (the “Corporation”) (NASDAQ: BMTC), is the holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company which was founded in 1889, and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pa. BMT is a locally managed, premier financial services company providing retail and commercial banking; trust administration and wealth management; and insurance and risk management solutions. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has $4.9 billion in corporate assets and $20.1 billion in wealth assets under management, administration, supervision, and brokerage (as of 03/31/2021). The company operates 39 banking locations, 7 wealth management offices and 2 insurance and risk management locations in the following counties: Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit bmt.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND SAFE HARBOR

This communication contains statements which, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections as well as statements regarding the Corporation’s future plans, objectives, performance, revenues, growth, profits, operating expenses or the Corporation’s underlying assumptions. The words “may,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “likely,” “possibly,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “estimate,” “target,” “potentially,” “promising,” “probably,” “outlook,” “predict,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “plan,” “strategy,” “forecast,” “project,” “are optimistic,” “are looking,” “are looking forward” and “believe” or other similar words and phrases may identify forward-looking statements. Persons reading this communication are cautioned that such statements are only predictions, and that the Corporation’s actual future results or performance may be materially different. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on Corporation management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. The Corporation does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

For a complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our quarterly or other reports subsequently filed with the SEC, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:   Frank Leto, President, CEO
    610-581-4730
    Mike Harrington, CFO
    610-526-2466




