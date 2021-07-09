Hims & Hers Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers” or the “Company,” NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated July 22, 2019 (the “Warrant Agreement”), by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent (the “Warrant Agent”), that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on August 9, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant. The Warrants consist of (i) the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “Public Warrants”) and (ii) warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock previously held by Oaktree Acquisition Holdings, L.P., the Company’s sponsor, that were cancelled and issued or issuable to former stockholders of Hims, Inc. in connection with the Company’s business combination that closed in January 2021. As previously announced, in February 2021 all of the outstanding Private Placement Warrants (as defined in the Warrant Agreement) were net exercised.

Under the terms of the Warrant Agreement, the Company is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Warrants at a redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant if the last sales price (the “Reference Value”) of the Common Stock is at least $10.00 per share on the trading day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given. At the direction of the Company, the Warrant Agent has delivered a notice of redemption to each of the registered holders of the outstanding Warrants. In addition, the New York Stock Exchange intends to halt trading on the Public Warrants after close of market on August 6. 2021. The redemption will not affect trading of the Company’s Common Stock.

The Warrants may be exercised by the holders thereof until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date to purchase fully paid and non-assessable shares of Common Stock underlying such Warrants. Payment upon exercise of the Warrants may be made either (i) in cash, at an exercise price of $11.50 per share of Common Stock or (ii) on a “cashless basis” in which the exercising holder will receive 0.267 shares per Warrant, which is the number of shares of Common Stock determined in accordance with the terms of the Warrant Agreement and based on the Redemption Date, August 9, 2021, and the average last sale price of the Common Stock during the ten (10) trading days ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the notice of redemption is sent to holders of Warrants, which was $10.78 (the “Fair Market Value”). If any holder of Warrants would, after taking into account all of such holder’s Warrants exercised at one time, be entitled to receive a fractional interest in a share of Common Stock, the number of shares such holder will be entitled to receive will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares.