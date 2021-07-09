checkAd

POET Technologies Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of integrated optical engines for the optical communications, computing and sensing markets, all based on the POET Optical Interposer, announced that Donald Listwin has resigned from the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Listwin was appointed to the POET Board of Directors on January 22, 2018 and has served as Chairman of the Compensation Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee. He currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of RapidAI, a real-time clinical decision-support system for neurovascular and vascular treatment teams.

“With over 30 years of technology investing and management experience, including 10 years at Cisco Systems, Don Listwin has been a key asset in POET’s governance and strategic leadership,” commented Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, POET’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “His contribution to board deliberations has been valuable to POET, and his counsel to the management team has been greatly appreciated. On behalf of the entire Board and management team, I want to thank him for his service.”

“My resignation was a personal decision related to increased time requirements of other existing commitments and not a reflection of my belief in the future of POET,” said Don Listwin. “Over the past three years, and especially over the past six months, POET has reached the point of commercializing its disruptive technology platform. I have every confidence that the Company will be extremely successful, and I wish my fellow directors and the management team all the best in their ongoing achievements.”

The Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee of POET will meet to determine whether to replace Listwin on the Board of Directors and make adjustments to committee appointments accordingly.

Additionally, POET announced today that the Company will be issuing 15,694 common shares at today’s closing price of C$1.08 to AGORACOM to settle fees of C$15,000 plus HST for services rendered. This payment of common shares represents the third of five agreed upon tranches to be issued to AGORACOM in lieu of cash. The issuance of these common shares is subject to the TSX Venture Exchange policies and regulatory approvals.

