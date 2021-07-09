checkAd

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on July 29, 2021

GREELEY, Colo., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) announced today that it will host its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET). Prepared remarks regarding the company’s financial and operational results will be followed by a question and answer period with Pilgrim’s executive management team.

Investors and analysts may pre-register for the webcast to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed at any time, including up to and after the call has begun, by accessing the company’s investor website at https://ir.pilgrims.com in the “Events & Presentations” section. Participants also can register for the conference call and webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/links/ppc210429.html.

Participants who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered can do so on the day of the event by dialing +1 (844) 883-3889 within the US, or +1 (412) 317-9245 internationally, and requesting the “Pilgrim’s Pride Conference.”  To submit a question to management during the call, participants must be logged in via telephone.

The webcast will be available for replay on Pilgrim’s website two hours after the call concludes and will remain available through October 28, 2021. Alternatively, the telephone replay may be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 in the US, or +1 (412) 317-0088 internationally, and requesting conference number 10158600, which will be available through August 29, 2021.

About Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation

Pilgrim’s employs approximately 56,400 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

Contact:
Matt Galvanoni
Chief Financial Officer
970-506-7868
IRPPC@pilgrims.com





